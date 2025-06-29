‘Daylight robbery…unacceptable’: Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy orders action against app-based auto aggregators for overcharging

So, this week in classic Bengaluru chaos, Karnataka’s Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy basically said, “Enough of this jugaad pricing!” to auto-rickshaw aggregators. We’re talking about apps that seem to think surge pricing should come with a side of high blood pressure. While city folks have been side-eyeing their ride receipts, Reddy’s taken the outrage to the next level, threatening action faster than your phone’s low-battery notification. If you thought your last auto bill was a plot twist, wait till you hear this whole saga!

1. The Fare Fixation: “Maalum Hai Price, Phir Bhi…”

Remember December 2021? Simpler times, when the government fixed auto fares at ₹30 for the first 2 km and ₹15 for each extra km. Yep, the math really isn’t rocket science. But as always, theory and Bengaluru traffic reality are the ultimate odd couple. Receipts existed, but so did ambition.

2. Aggregator Shenanigans: Surge Pricing, But Make It Shocking

Cut to now, apps have been serving up fares that make your wallet weep louder than the background score in a Karan Johar film. ₹100.89 per km? ₹184.19 for 4 km? Bro, that’s not a surge, that’s a tsunami. Some algorithms have skipped their moral science classes. No wonder everyone’s losing it.

3. Public Outcry: Bengaluru Reacts With Laughter, Tears, and Rage

After the bike taxi ban on June 16th, 2025, riding an auto became the urban equivalent of “kaun banega crore-pati?”, you pay, they win. The city’s commuters have been blowing up social media, memes and all, protesting rates that’d make even Bond villain Uber drivers blush. Everyone’s feeling the pinch, and they’re not quiet about it either.

4. Minister Reddy’s Power Move: “Not On My Watch!”

On June 28, 2025, Minister Reddy basically channelled his inner action hero and ordered the Transport Commissioner to bring out the big guns. Permits cancelled, criminal cases filed, no more “itna charge kyun?” allowed. He’s got receipts, and he’s naming names.

5. ‘Daylight Robbery’ is Not a Bollywood Heist—It’s the Real Scene

Reddy’s not mincing words here, calling out the auto fare drama as straight-up “daylight robbery.” When your daily commute starts costing more than your weekend brunch, someone’s gotta step in. And he’s made it clear: fair rides or no rides.

6. Commuter Woes: “Hum Kaun Hai? Sirf Data Points?”

With bike taxis off the roads, all eyes are on autos, but fare hikes have left most of us feeling like extras in someone else’s blockbuster drama. Trying to get around town shouldn’t feel like an episode of ‘Squid Game,’ yaar. Where’s the “commuter rights” reality show when you need it?

7. Aggregator Defense: Algorithms Gone Wild

The apps say it’s all about dynamic pricing, demand, supply, sab kuch algorithm ka khel, boss! But tell me, since when did 1.5 km for ₹70 become the new normal? At this rate, we might as well book flights across Koramangala.

8. Government Intervention: App Wars – Bengaluru Edition

No chill from the state either; the Karnataka govt is cooking up its own ride-hailing app to serve up “saste mein safety and sanity.”

9. Commuter Vigilance: Be Your Own Hero

The government’s doing its bit, but don’t sleep on your own power, report overcharging, share your stories, and flex that informed citizen muscle. Kya pata, maybe the next big change starts in the DMs or the comments section?

10. Your Turn: Kya Scene Hai With Your Rides?

So, what’s been your wildest auto fare in Bengaluru?