NIA’s Bombshell Revelation: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) just dropped a truth bomb. We’re talking about the Pahalgam attack, a plot thicker than last year’s winter smog. The NIA’s latest findings have left everyone shook, and trust us, the tea is piping hot. So sit tight!

1. So, Here’s What Went Down

On April 22, 2025, Pahalgam’s peaceful Baisaran Valley turned into the set of a nightmare. A brutal terror attack snatched away 26 innocent lives, most of them tourists who just wanted some mountain vibes, not this real-life horror. The NIA’s investigation dropped a massive reveal: the masterminds were Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), operating directly under instructions from Pakistan’s notorious Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), according to this eye-opening report. Forensic clues, satellite chatter, and brave eyewitnesses helped connect the dots, a reminder that evil can have a network, but so does truth.

2. The ISI-LeT Nexus: A Sinister Alliance

The attack wasn’t a last-minute job. Turns out, it was cooked up inside LeT’s HQ, with ISI bigwigs pulling strings from across the border. The two top terrorists (yep, Pakistani nationals) were basically on speed dial with their ISI handlers, getting play-by-play instructions for every move.

3. The Local Connection: Overground Workers (OGWs)

Around 20 OGWs from Kashmir Valley played the “sidelined-yet-important” characters in this saga. Local OGWs gave shelter, did all the reconnaissance, and set up the terrorists to waltz in.

4. The Aftermath: NIA’s Swift Action

But wait, there’s a twist: the NIA did not just stand by and let the scene unfold. They straight-up took over the investigation, deep-dived into forensics, scooped up mountains of electronic data, and went full Sherlock mode. 2,800 people were questioned (yes, you heard that right), and 150-plus are still in custody for grilling.

5. The Bigger Picture: Why This Should Matter to Us

NIA’s findings have ripped the veil off one of the most chilling terror nexuses we’ve seen, ISI and LeT, with a local lineup assisting the nightmare. It’s a brutal reminder that vigilance is not just a buzzword, but a survival hack in today’s tangled world of power plays. The pain of Pahalgam is still raw, but knowing the truth is the first step toward justice and healing.