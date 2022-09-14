Do you people wanna hear a joke for the day?

Meet Tucker Carlson, an American Television host, Fox News anchor, and White supremacist who has recently given a pro-British rule monologue that is now viral on Twitter.

In his problematic rant defending British colonisation, this man questions India’s inability to build one beautiful building like the ‘Mumbai train station’ that the Britishers built. He says British Empire was more than a ‘genocide’ as it left behind an ‘entire civilisation in India, a language, a legal system, schools, churches and public buildings.’

India Twitter might be interested in that one…



"After 75 years of independence has [India] produced a single building as beautiful as the Bombay train station the British colonialists built? No sadly it has not.



We will never see [again an empire] so benign as the British." pic.twitter.com/EiAsOo737f — Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) September 12, 2022

Note how the same age-old argument of building train stations is slapped on our faces whenever some random douche wants to defend the inhumane British occupation of India. As if they did it for us and not expanding and sustaining their empire in India. As if without them, we would have been unable to achieve anything on our own. As if they’re our benefactors, and we had to be colonized, exploited, and fragmented for GOOD.

This matter-of-factly tone is nauseating. Justifying the extent of brutality of the British empire with subjective, convenient, and hypocritic take on history is appalling. Glorifying violence and calling the British Raj ‘impressive’ and ‘benign’ with an obtuse logic is heights of delusion.

And Mr. Carlson sounds more like a propagandist and an ignorant prick when he questions the status of our buildings, but Desi Twitter has a befitting reply for him.

Dear apologist of the empire @TuckerCarlson. Brits put systems and buildings in place for themselves – coz they had never envisioned leaving. The ‘benign’ brits left India’s economy in a shambles, left us with border disputes we are fighting to this day. And killed millions. https://t.co/CDJWMoZNQW — Sanket Upadhyay (@sanket) September 13, 2022

Shashi Tharoor had once given a passionate speech explaining how ‘Britain Does Owe Reparations‘ on the very grounds of the British Empire. Guess Mr. Carlson needs to see such stuff before spilling random sentences!

I think @twitter ought to have an option for something to press when you can’t respond without losing your cool. For now I will content myself with😡 🤬 https://t.co/6tWpUuSuMR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 13, 2022

Hey @TuckerCarlson – your utter ignorance of history is quite staggering. I suggest you read the book “Inglorious Empire” by Shashi Tharoor and then try again. Your racism is off the charts and your stupidity on this particular issue is of Olympic proportions!!! https://t.co/7Xrd97NpwT — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 12, 2022

Dude has a very specific post-colonial Calcutta Club Geriatric Uncle energy https://t.co/IXVLbUc0Tc — Samit Basu (@samitbasu) September 13, 2022

British “built” — with Indian money and Indian labour. https://t.co/cog8N0SQV1 — naresh fernandes (@tajmahalfoxtrot) September 13, 2022

What a combination of ignorance, colonial pride, racism, religious extremism, and hubris Tucker is. Add to that one of the most eminently punchable faces on TV, and you have a perfect caricature come to life. https://t.co/IwY5dBQ6j0 — Shantanu (@shantanub) September 13, 2022

Ill-informed propaganda. They perceive India as a land of serpents and elephants. Wake up! https://t.co/sI0lXwUanO — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) September 13, 2022

“Benign”?!?!?!



I never took a course on British history and even I could rattle these off:



The Partitian of India

The Bengal famine

The Mau-Mau uprising

The Boer War concentration camps

The Amritsar massacre



The examples must be legion from ever corner of the empire… https://t.co/dJyoO2JVN3 — Nick Turse (@nickturse) September 12, 2022

white people so unserious 💀 no way they think Mumbai train station is the most beautiful building in India stfu https://t.co/5IWkeyfAqy — Hadeel (@jenniflopbrady) September 13, 2022

For their own convenience…

With all the money the British pillaged & plundered from India the poverty of their civilization was such that they could build nothing remotely like the Taj Mahal or the Tanjore temple. Had to settle for a train terminus. https://t.co/QuiAfsXhHw — Srinivas Raman (@skr1125) September 13, 2022

Tucker Carlson is white supremacist propaganda. Trillions in value stolen, millions murdered by famine and other genocidal practices, etc. and this man describes none of it but some fictitious benevolence in an “ought to be grateful” tone. Disgusting https://t.co/S0Q7d8k60N — 𝐻𝓊𝑒𝓎 ❤️🖤💚 (@txc_denair) September 13, 2022

Former empires have a interesting way of reading their history. They heavily criminalise rising powers while forgetting the brutalities they exerted first to get to the top of the world powers. https://t.co/xWy7kjrGyG — Cristhian J Mendoza (@CrisMenV) September 12, 2022

This is just unbelievable even by his non-human standards. https://t.co/VsvPQhPjMA — Eric Segall (@espinsegall) September 12, 2022

Isn’t it shocking? The audacity of this man to go on television and spill sh*t like that! The British Empire left our economy in scrambles with people divided and millions dead; they didn’t give two effs about us. STOP DEFENDING IT 75 YEARS LATER!