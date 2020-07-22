On Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said that about 1/4th of people who were made a part of sero-prevalence survey in Delhi, have tested positive for coronavirus.

To be exact, around 23% of people were infected by the virus, as noted by Dr. Sujeet Kumar Singh, National Centre for Disease Control Director.

SERO survey in Delhi claims 23.48% of the people infected in Delhi with Covid 19 virus and most of the infected persons remain asymptomatic. This means around 5 million in Delhi are infected as the survey claims. — ASHUTOSH MISHRA (@JournoAshutosh) July 21, 2020

However, it was added that the measures for control and prevention should not stop as the remaining 3/4 of the population is still in danger.

For the survey, which will now be conducted every month, people were selected from various districts across the capital according the population of the area. This was done to get an idea of the percentage of people infected in the city.

In total, 21,387 samples were taken between June 27 to July 10 and 8 out of 11 districts had over 20% of infection rate.

"Delhi Govt has decided to conduct Sero surveillance every month" - Hon'ble minister Shri @SatyendarJain pic.twitter.com/CbIFGBocle — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 22, 2020

Over 23% of Delhi has Covid-19! Says Delhi sero-survey @AmitShah @ArvindKejriwal

Means Delhi testing failed as positivity is much lower

But good news in terms of immunity and/or strength of virus infection pic.twitter.com/Y7gAWwjAL2 — Sunil Jain (@thesuniljain) July 21, 2020

21,000 people were randomly selected in Delhi and it was found that 23% of them have coronavirus antibodies.



If 23% of Delhi’s population has been exposed, it implies that there have been 50 lakh covid cases in Delhi alone. Most are asymptomatic.https://t.co/4YTdapUqyr — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) July 21, 2020

21,000 people were randomly selected in Delhi and it was found that 23% of them have coronavirus antibodies.



If 23% of Delhi’s population has been exposed, it implies that there have been 50 lakh covid cases in Delhi alone. Most are asymptomatic.https://t.co/4YTdapUqyr — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) July 21, 2020

As per a report by Firstpost, Mr. Singh also said:

We will consult with public health experts and epidemiologists to determine if the future course of Delhi's strategy against COVID-19 should change in light of these survey results or not.

Watch | Health Ministry on sero-survey in Delhi: "Only 22.86% of Delhi's population affected by #COVID19" pic.twitter.com/MVAIkYJjPI — NDTV (@ndtv) July 21, 2020

The experts suggest that herd immunity has not been developed and that the infection is spreading fast.



Delhi has reported 124k cases till now, out of which 105k have recovered.