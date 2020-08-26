The pivotal examinations JEE and NEET are being held next month, despite the pandemic that has turned our lives upside down. Events across the world have been delayed, postponed or cancelled to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, the Indian government seems to be keen on putting the lives of children in danger and expect students to perform during this life changing event.

Here are a few events that were outrightly cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic, but we get it - exams are more important.

1. 2020 Tokyo Olympics

For the first time in history, the summer olympics were postponed for something other than war. The Olympics have been officially postponed to summer 2021.

2. The Met Gala 2020

The Metropolitan Museum of Art cancelled the fundraising event of the year, Met gala 2020 due to the pandemic.

3. 2020 Wimbledon Championships

Scheduled between June 29 and July 12, this Grand Slam tennis tournament was cancelled for the first time since 1945 because of World War II.

4. Coachella 2020

Originally postponed to October, the music festival was completely cancelled by the order of public health officials.

5. Cannes 2020

The Cannes Film Festival which celebrates movies from around the world was cancelled and postponed to 2021. However, the festival does plan on selecting movies for streaming.

6. Miss World 2020

The global pageant cancelled its event for 2020 and will instead hold the 70th Miss World Final in the latter part of 2021.

7. La Tomatina in Buñol, Spain

This iconic festival held in Spain on the last Wednesday of August was cancelled due to the pandemic.

8. 2020 Geneva International Motor Show

Due to the pandemic, the show planned from 5 March to 15 March was cancelled. Due to safety measures, the 2021 event planned from 4 March to 14 March was also called off.

9. E3 2020

The Electronic Entertainment Expo 2020 was cancelled for the year, the company decided that they will not be holding it online either.

10. 2020 Gay Pride Parades worldwide

The pride parades held globally have been cancelled and instead the pride marches was celebrated virtually.

Apart from these global events, IPL, F1, Wrestlemania, Tomorrowland, EuroVision, NBA 2020 and ComicCon have also been held virtually or without an audience in light of the pandemic. A lot of money, man power and expectations were crushed when these events were cancelled, but at least they did the right thing.