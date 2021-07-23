In India, most political speeches are about false promises, and absurd remarks without any factual backing. Making a mockery out of those who are listening. It is quite seldom that you hear a good speech that leaves an impact and gives you hope for a better future. Here are some speeches, that left their mark with how honest, true and moving they were.

1. MP Mahua Moitra's seven early signs of fascism speech

In her fiery speech, she shed light on important issues like dissent, religious freedom, and media control in India.

You may say that ache din are here and that the sun will never set on the Indian Empire that it [the ruiling government] is seeking to build. But then, you are missing the signs. Only if you open your eyes, you will see there are signs everywhere that this country is being torn apart.

- Mahua Moitra

2. MP Professor Manoj Jha On India's COVID Mismanagement

RJD politician and Rajya Sabha MP Professor Manoj Jha's speech was heartbreaking as it shed light on the loss of life during the pandemic and the role Indian government had to play in it.

Hum sabko ek saajha maafinaama un logon ke naam bhejna chahiye jinki laashe Ganga mein tair rahi thi.

- Manoj Jha

3. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's speech on dowry

This speech by Asaduddin Owaisi was made soon after the death of a 23-year-old girl by suicide, allegedly because she was harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws. He slammed the dowry system in India and called out men who physically and mentally torment their wives.

4. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on the abortion bill

In her speech, Priyanka spoke about the loopholes in the bill that allows abortion up to 24 weeks in some cases.

I'm sorry this bill is not a rights-based approach, it is a needs-based approach and that is where we are faltering.

- Priyanka Chaturvedi

6. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad who wanted 'old India' back

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha, he shed light on the communal unrest in the country.

Keep your New India to yourself but return our old India where there was a culture of love and ...where there was no lynching and no hatred...Where Hindus and Muslims used to feel the pain of each other.

- Ghulam Nabi Azad

7. Mahua Moitra's speech on being anti-national in India

Mahua Moitra spoke of how she is always deemed a 'terrorist sympathiser' if she doesn't agree with the government.

Why are we at the opposition always at the risk of being called anti-national? Every time we disagree with this government on issues of national security, on issues of law and order, on issues of policing.

- Mahua Moitra

8. Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja Speech At National Women's Parliament Conference

Shailaja, who had a huge part in controlling the pandemic in Kerala, gave an endearing speech about women in India.

Women are suffering as women, as citizens and as workers.

- Shailaja

9. Mahua Moitra’s speech in Lok Sabha Courts about 'truth in the darkest hour'

Mahua spoke about being shut down constantly and taking this opportunity to say things that the citizens of India don't have the chance to.

This republic was not created by cowards and cowards will not preserve it.

- Mahua Moitra

Arresting, Attacking & Repressing our voices will not hold pic.twitter.com/PaDVoNmQT8 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 9, 2021

These impactful speeches will go down in history.