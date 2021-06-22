Time and again, influential personalities and institutions have made statements about rape, blatantly putting the blame of the assault on the woman who was violated.

Here are examples of the same from the last few years which will make your blood boil. We hope they do.

1. The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan recently said that if a woman wears "few clothes", it will have an "impact on men". His exact words:



If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the men, unless they are robots. It’s just common sense.

Imran Khan is r*pe apologist and hates women. pic.twitter.com/lx0SoHTeWU — Anaya Khan (@AnayaNKhan) June 21, 2021

2. A Goa court acquitted Tarun Tejpal, an accused in a rape case, after observing that the survivor did not "demonstrate" the behavior one would expect from someone who has been sexually assaulted. This is what the fast-track court had to say about the case:

The photos show the prosecutrix to be absolutely cheerful and with a smile on her face and not disturbed, reserved, terrified or traumatised in any manner.

Photos Showed Her To Be Cheerful, Not Traumatized, No 'Rape-Victim' Behaviour : Goa Court In Tarun Tejpal Case



Report by @CourtUnquote #TarunTejpalCase #TarunTejpalhttps://t.co/OK7kJfw3O6 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 26, 2021

3. Meena Kumari, member of Women's Commission, UP, said that sexual assault of women happens because they talk on phone.

Women talk on mobile phone for hours, and one day, talking to the guys, they run away with them...If at all you take the risk of giving them phones, make sure you check them regularly.

Girls talk with boys and later run away with them. I appeal to parents not to give mobile phones to their daughters. And if they do, their phones should be checked regularly. All this happens due to negligence by mother: UP women's commission member Meena Kumari (9.6) pic.twitter.com/0CDRQLxeIy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 10, 2021

4. Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh said that a group of men gangraping a woman was partially because she took a longer route to her destination.

I am surprised that she, a mother of three children, chose to go without a driver. You left Defence, you (should) take the straight GT Road where there is population and go home.

This led to a huge uproar and he apologised later.

This is CCPO Umar Sheikh of the esteemed Punjab Police, for whom one IG has already been let go. This victim blamer is supposed to protect us? pic.twitter.com/yoeZc7kBI0 — Zebunnisa Burki (@zburki) September 10, 2020

5. Australia's Defence Minister, Linda Reynolds, called her former aide, "lying cow" after the latter accused one of Linda's ex-advisers of raping her.

The minister apologised and settled the case later.

Australian minister Linda Reynolds settles case after calling aide 'lying cow' https://t.co/dqp4pW7q2P — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 12, 2021

6. UK Independent Party candidate Carl Benjamin came under fire for first tweeting "I wouldn’t even rape you", regarding MP Jess Phillips. 3 years later, he uploaded a YouTube video saying, "With enough pressure, I might cave".

LATEST: UKIP confirm Carl Benjamin is still on the party ticket despite police probing his "rape" remarks https://t.co/yC0qBxEbDK — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) May 7, 2019

His YouTube account was demonetised.

7. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president, Mullappally Ramachandran, said that "a woman of self-respect" will die if she is assaulted for the second time.

A woman with self respect will either die after she is raped once, or will try not to be sexually assaulted again.

'Rape victim with self-esteem will die': Kerala State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran sparks a rowhttps://t.co/nxSDQqXUsw — TOI Plus (@TOIPlus) November 1, 2020

8. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala asked the media if only CPI-M workers had the right to assault women, after a member of his own party was accused of the same. Here is his quote:

Is it written somewhere that only DYFI workers can assault (women)?

"Is it written anywhere that only DYFI workers can rape?"



This was the response by Kerala's opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on live TV during his press conference today.



The comment is extremely misogynist and deplorable. #ChennithalaShouldApologise — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) September 8, 2020

9. A bench of Karnataka High Court suggested that it is "unbecoming of an Indian woman" to fall asleep after she is "ravished".

The statement received a huge backlash from different sections of media and society. Though such judgments continue to be given.

The explanation offered by the complainant that after the perpetration of the act she was tired and fell asleep is unbecoming of an Indian woman; that is not the way our women react when they are ravished.

"Unbecoming of an Indian woman" to sleep after being ravished, not how our women react: Karnataka HC while granting anticipatory bail to rape accusedhttps://t.co/HpqkpSiTR0 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 24, 2020

10. The Supreme Court of India asked a man if he will marry the woman he is accused of raping.

The heinous act was committed when the woman was a minor, but because she wasn't at the time of the particular ruling, the court thought it could settle matters with marriage. Or at least that was the question suggested.

Supreme Court hears a case where a government servant is accused to have seduced and raped a girl



CJI: Will you marry her?



Lawyer: Will take instructions



CJI: you should have thought before seducing and raping the young girl. You knew you are govt servant. #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/1XNSz2OsHs — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 1, 2021

We need to create a world where sexual assault doesn't exist and blaming the victims for the attacks is not how we are going to be able to achieve that.