In India, the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the state of Kerala 100 days ago. Since then India has been working hard to 'flatten the curve' vigorously.

Even though the cases are rising on a daily basis, Kerala has claimed that it indeed has flattened the curve with just 16 active cases remaining in the hospitals. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac tweeted about this while mentioning that the state is bracing for the third wave of the virus.

On the 100th day of confirmation of the first case of COVID, Kerala flattened the curve. Only 16 active cases remain in hospitals. We are bracing ourselves for the 3rd wave.#COVID19 #COVID19India #Covid19Kerala pic.twitter.com/BoUMnkTr6U — Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) May 9, 2020

Following the Finance Minister's Tweet, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shared how the state has been successful in containing the virus since January. He shared the entire 100 days journey with a video showing a series of his Tweets and thanked the people of Kerala for cooperating.

100 days have passed in this #COVID19 health crisis. As a society, we came into this after experiencing two seasons of floods and an encounter with NIPAH. The people of Kerala never disappoint. Thank you.



Here's our journey so far, told in tweets from this account. pic.twitter.com/70ElqeXpNv — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 9, 2020

Even though the state has been successful in flattening the curve, Vijayan added that the state should not drop its guard as it risks a third wave of rising infections. This might happen since the expats have been evacuated from foreign countries.

It's day100 of our #COVID19 fight. India's first case was reported here on Jan30.



Kerala has shown great courage & resolve. Fought 2 waves of COVID; and is ready if there's another one.



Years from now, we should be able to look back & take pride in how we responded to this. pic.twitter.com/bfwwA5lbDp — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 8, 2020

Air India brought back 363 Indians to Kerala's Kochi who were stuck in Abu Dhabi and Dubai after the nationwide lockdown and ban on flights.

#COVID19 Update | May 9



Two new cases reported in the State. These are import cases & have arrived here on May 7th.



One patient has recovered.



👥23,930 are under observation

🧪 36,648 samples tested; 36,002 -ve

🔎 3,475 samples covered in sentinel surveillance; 3,231 are -ve. pic.twitter.com/0Zbuhsx7kn — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 9, 2020

Out of the total 505 cases, Kerala has only 1 new COVID patient. The rest, about 97%, recovered from the illness, except four who died. The state had brought down the number of infections to 30 on Wednesday from 300 in a month's time.The state now has only 33 hotspots.