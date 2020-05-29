COVID-19 has taken the lives of thousands across the globe. But a lot of people, who have received proper care and medicines have defeated the disease and come out on the other side of it.

One such woman is 103-year-old Jennie Stejna from Massachusetts and she's celebrating it in the best way possible- by drinking a cold beer!

A few weeks ago, Stejna had a low-grade fever and was moved to a separate ward. She was the first to test positive for the COVID-19 infection in her nursing home. And while Stejna didn't really understand the pandemic but she knew that she was gravely ill, ANI reported.

And after Stejna's condition started deteriorating, her friends said they had called her to say what they believed was their farewell.

But she fought back and recovered on the 13th of May.

Speaking to reporters about her 'feisty' grandmother, Shelley Gunn said:

She always had that feisty fighting spirit. She didn’t give up.

A 'hardcore' Boston sports fan, Stejna has lived all her life in Massachusetts. But she had lost Teddy, her husband of 54 years, in 1992 at the age of 82. Stejna has two children, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.