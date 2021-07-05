It has been only a couple of months since India was hit by a deadly COVID wave that took so many lives. However, with the easing of restrictions, we're witnessing crowds of people heading to the hills and also refusing to follow basic hygiene protocols.

Here are one of the posts.

Screenshot from someone's Instagram.

Pehle oxygen nahi mil rahi thi,

Ab kehte Manali me hotel nahi mil rahe. 🙄#COVID19 #3rdWave pic.twitter.com/xtfcx4muwn — Dr. Manmohan Singh (@manmohansdeogan) July 4, 2021

In fact, this is exactly why the hashtag '3rdWave' is trending on Twitter. Hill stations and various other cities are currently flooded with people roaming around carelessly. And the Twitter hashtag '3rdWave,' has people posting images of a super crowded Manali. Hence, here is a look at some photos that prove why we should all be trying to prevent the third wave from hitting us.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Tamil Nadu: Villagers flouted COVID norms as they gathered in large numbers to celebrate the traditional fishing festival at Vilaripatti village in the Sivaganga district on Sunday.



The State reported 3,867 #COVID19 cases & 72 deaths yesterday. pic.twitter.com/WJbD6XPaeT — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2021

8.

Maharashtra: Large group of protesters including BJP workers held a demonstration in Navi Mumbai over the name of the international airport being built in the city



Heavy security deployed at the spot. pic.twitter.com/6AOkRhG2nD — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021

9.

Andhra Pradesh: Social distancing norms violated during a meeting with beneficiaries of a state government's scheme at Kasibugga yesterday.



Andhra Pradesh Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries Minister Appalaraju Seediri was also present in the meeting pic.twitter.com/BDrAq7SJ0q — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2021

10.

11.

12.

अतिथि देवो भव:



we have been enjoying the natural world for many many years but now beast has overpowered the beauty



Himalayas are just like our metro cities now, garbage at every nook & corner



Post covid revenge love story



Truind trek (Dharamshala)



Be my voice 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/11Ie3WE8wS — Pradeep Sangwan (@iPradeepSangwan) July 1, 2021

We're at a point when the COVID cases are finally decreasing. So we need to stay just as vigilant and careful and abide by the COVID hygiene protocols and not crowd areas. Have we not learnt anything from the second wave?