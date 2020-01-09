Australia, in the last few months, has been remembered not for the breathtaking views that existed but for the damage that has been done after fires burned almost every inch of the south coast.

New South Wales & Southern Australia in particular have suffered unimaginable damage.

Apart from the loss of approximately 1 billion animals, land and structure have collapsed across acres of space Down Under.

Here's how things stood before and how they look after the ferocious tragedy:

1. Kangaroo Island

2. Batemans Bay

3. Mogo Wildlife Park

4. Cobargo

5. View to Mt. Cook in New Zealand

6. Genoa Bridge

7. Blue Mountains

8. Mallacoota Beach

9. Sarsfield, Victoria

10. Wildlife Sanctuary, Victoria

11. Tathra Beach

12. Sydney

Apart from the places shown above, there has been other substantial loss to life and property all across the Southern Coast.