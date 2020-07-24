A 14-year-old girl who was under treatment at a Covid-19 centre in Chhatarpur, New Delhi was allegedly sexually assaulted by another patient on Thursday.

In a report by the The New Indian Express, the police said the accused, and another man who was filming the incident, have been arrested. All three of them had tested positive for coronavirus and were being treated in the 10,000-bed facility in South Delhi.

The police said the girl and the accused were admitted at the centre along with their relatives. After the incident occurred, the girl narrated the ordeal to a relative, who is also being treated at the centre. The matter was then reported to an Indo-Tibetan Border Police official - the ITBP are currently operating the centre - who informed the police.

The matter is being investigated further.