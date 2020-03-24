Friendship is surely the purest form of connection, be it between humans or animals. Especially when it's between animals of different species. 

I mean look at these adorable images of unusual animals setting new BFF goals! Aren't they just the cutest? 

1. Comforting Hugs 

animal
2. It’s all about enjoying the company 

animal frienships
3. Always annoying each other 

Best Friends
4. Awwwwwww... 

Dog and chick
5. Fuzzy Friends

6. An unconventional friendship 

7. Hey, Bro... what’s up?! 

Cross species friendship
8. New BFFs in town 

cat and fox
9. Goofing around 

Dog and elephant
10. Watch out 

best friends
11. A quick nap time 

Nap time
12. Furry Friendship 

Two Buddies
13. What is this behaviour! 

Buddies
14. Reunion, guys 

Reunions
15. Just way too adorable 

Baby elephant
Every friend is special! 