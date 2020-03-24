Friendship is surely the purest form of connection, be it between humans or animals. Especially when it's between animals of different species.
I mean look at these adorable images of unusual animals setting new BFF goals! Aren't they just the cutest?
1. Comforting Hugs
2. It’s all about enjoying the company
3. Always annoying each other
4. Awwwwwww...
5. Fuzzy Friends
6. An unconventional friendship
7. Hey, Bro... what’s up?!
8. New BFFs in town
9. Goofing around
10. Watch out
11. A quick nap time
12. Furry Friendship
13. What is this behaviour!
14. Reunion, guys
15. Just way too adorable
Every friend is special!