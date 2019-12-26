On this day, 15 years ago, we woke up to the horrific news of Tsunami claiming lives across Southern India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Thailand. With 230,000 losing their lives to this natural disaster on December 26, 2004, the states that it hit are still recovering from this loss. This is why the survivors and those in close proximity decided to remember those they lost to the Tsunami.

We will never forget!



TN people have been through so much man. #Tsunami — Zaki (@dare2zak) December 26, 2019

#Tsunami is the word which gives me goosebumps, the backlash of #tsunami2004 comes in front of my eyes and gives me a chill.

Remembering all those who lost there lives in such a big disaster.

May their soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/tY8rFOYzZ0 — Advocate Deepinder Kaur (@AdvocateDeepin1) December 26, 2019

Remembering the heartbreaking day of year 2004.

On this very day 15 years back millions of people lost there life in #Tsunami disaster.

May God give strength to the families who lost there loved ones in #tsunami2004 pic.twitter.com/4mC2WZ49MX — Amandeep Singh (@aman4mchd) December 26, 2019

It was Sunday and i was watching this tragic news.. I was merely ten years old at that time..tribute to all who lost their life in this natural calamity 💐 #Tsunami — Jalpesh Limbola (@jalpesh__) December 26, 2019

26th December 2004, an unforgettable day 💔#Tsunami — 𝓈Ⓡ𝓊 • (@Sruthi_tweetx) December 26, 2019

I tweet, because I survived #Tsunami 2004 pic.twitter.com/I4fWPxIis9 — ▶️🎶 s l ash (@DJSlash9) December 26, 2019

Human being have seen a lot of natural disasters in the form of Heavy rains, Cyclones but the traces left by #Tsunami still not yet vanished from our memories. Deeply felt bad during that day though I was a kid. My forever prayers and tributes to the all who lost their lives. pic.twitter.com/NNBIlVlc5N — Hariharan Ratnam (@HariharanRatnam) December 26, 2019

Lest we forget..

26th December 2004 was one of the darkest days in history. Thousands lost their lives because of the #Tsunami. I was in Kanyakumari that day and survived by luck. Let everyone who died that day Rest In Peace 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/gfkFi91QW6 — Rahul Jois (@Rahul_Jois) December 26, 2019

#Tsunami

Tamilnadu have seen a lot of natural disasters here and there but the traces left behind Tsunami still haunted us #tsunami2004 pic.twitter.com/Qd350JpAIu — Dr J Radhakrishnan IAS (Unofficial:Fan page) (@RadhakrishnanJR) December 26, 2019

On a Sunday Fifteen years ago

I saw the Sun TV news Anchor, in middle of news, shouting that the building in shaking, take away his Mike and run away

That was the earthquake

What followed few hours after that is the biggest human tragedy TN has seen in recent memory #Tsunami — 𝓑𝓻𝓾𝓷𝓸 𝓜𝓪𝓼𝓬𝓪𝓻𝓮𝓷𝓱𝓪𝓼 𝓙𝓜𝓐 🇮🇳 (@spinesurgeon) December 26, 2019

230,000 people lost in a day: Asia remembers devastating 2004 tsunami



#Tsunami pic.twitter.com/RBYOm8YBY5 — 🚀CRYPTO MOON🌕 (@manianban) December 26, 2019

15th anniversary of #Tsunami disaster today. Millions of people died in this massive waves of attack on 26th December 2004. My heartfelt tribute to the people who lost their life in this terrific calamity. pic.twitter.com/tRUfEyhN7E — V.Narayanasamy (@VNarayanasami) December 26, 2019

Remembering the day 26th DEC 2004. 15th year of anniversary💐 Unforgettable day😓 #Tsunami pic.twitter.com/CdRxMHCqpj — thamaraiselvan_ETS (@ethamaraiselva1) December 26, 2019

Remembering all those who lost their loved ones in #Tsunami pic.twitter.com/EIVC6aWfm4 — Nitharsan Kandasamy🇱🇰 (@nitharsan1405) December 26, 2019

I was in Chennai that day and on the coast about 15hrs before it hit .. #tsunami — Ruchit G Garg (@ruchitgarg) December 26, 2019

Can't forget This Day on 2004... We Celebrated Christmas Happily In KKDist and By The Next Day We Plan To Go KanyaKumari But Bcoz Of Some Reasons we Can't Reach There,After #Tsunami HIT Everywhere we Reach and Heard cry sound Everywhere.Semmaya Bayandha Aludha Naal #Tsunami2004 — Rajesh R (@iamrajesh_sct) December 26, 2019

This natural disaster shook nations, here is remembering those who survived and those who lost their lives.