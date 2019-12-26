On this day, 15 years ago, we woke up to the horrific news of Tsunami claiming lives across Southern India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Thailand. With 230,000 losing their lives to this natural disaster on December 26, 2004, the states that it hit are still recovering from this loss. This is why the survivors and those in close proximity decided to remember those they lost to the Tsunami. 

This natural disaster shook nations, here is remembering those who survived and those who lost their lives. 