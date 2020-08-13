PUBG is one of the most addictive mobile games for kids these days. Further, staying at home amid the pandemic, is increasing the number of hours they spend playing the game.

We have seen several incidents in the past where this addiction to PUBG became the cause of death for many. In yet another incident, a 16-year-old boy from Andhra Pradesh allegedly died after playing the game continuously for days at a stretch.

According to a report by The Hindu, the boy was addicted to free mobile games and was playing PUBG for many days, skipping his meals and even water.

A few days ago, he fell sick and was rushed to a private hospital.

Suffering from severe dehydration and diarrhoea, the boy died while undergoing treatment. He had tested negative for Covid-19.

As more and more kids get addict to the game, it is becoming a matter of serious concern for parents world over.