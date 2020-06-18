Disclaimer: This article contains disturbing content. Viewer's discretion is advised.

Bullying, body-shaming and name-calling often have adverse effects on an individual's mental health. Sometimes, an individual also ends up taking drastic measures to end the pain they are going through.

In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old boy from Bareilly, died by suicide after being bullied about his gender identity.

‘Body shaming’: Labelled as ‘transgender’ by friends owing to his appearance, class X boy ends life https://t.co/HQi4isolso — TOI Bareilly (@TOIBareilly) June 16, 2020

The class X student hanged himself and he also left a suicide note addressed to his father.

The heart-wrenching suicide note read:

I have girl-like features and even my face is like them. People laugh at me. Even I have started feeling as I am a 'kinnar'. My life will darken your life and that is the reason why my death is necessary. Please bless me that I take birth as a girl. If a girl is born in our family, then you must believe that I have returned.

The incident happened on Monday night when his father had gone to the market and his brother was studying in another room.

He further stated that his son was normal, but a few people including their relatives, misunderstood him and passed absurd comments and made fun of him.

Additional superintendent of police (city) Ravindra Kumar said that the boy's autopsy report confirmed that he died by suicide.

It's high time we stop bullying people for who they really are and becoming more accepting as human beings. Mental health isn't always 'in our heads' and more often than not is triggered by external factors.

If you or someone you know are suffering from depression, experiencing suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).