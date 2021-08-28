You know how addicted teenagers are to PUBG. Though it was banned in India, we now have our own version of it.

It's equally scary to see the craze behind the game and, one such incident in Jogeshwari is a warning alarm for all of us.

Recently, a 16-year-old boy from the western suburb of Jogeshwari spent ₹ 10 lakh through online transactions for playing PUBG.



Yes, you heard that right. What's scarier is the boy ran away from his home after his parents reprimanded him for allegedly spending ₹ 10 lakh on a game.

He made the transaction from his mother's bank account to get an ID and virtual currency to play PUBG.

The boy also left a note for his parents saying, “I’m leaving the house and will never return.”

The incident happened on Wednesday evening after the boy's father approached the MIDC police station with a missing person's complaint. Since the boy was a minor, the police registered a case of kidnapping and, a search was launched, the official said.



Furthermore, after subsequently tracing the runaway teen to the Mahakali Caves area in Andheri, he was found on Thursday afternoon and sent back to his parents.

The officer who handled the case said, with the help of informants and technical analysis, the crime branch team managed to trace the boy, who was sent back to his parents after counselling.

It is not the first time we hear of something like this. Children are sensitive and, we must be careful with what we introduce them to.