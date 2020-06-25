Siya Kakkar was known for her dance videos on TikTok.https://t.co/0kAiSWKYC6— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) June 25, 2020
This must be due to something personal...work wise she was doing well. I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal.
Kakkar was quite active on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube. She was popularly known for her dance videos and she had a huge fan following on all social media platforms.
She had over 104k followers on Instagram and over 1.1 million followers on TikTok. Celebrity photographer, Viral Bhayani also shared the sad news.
Her fans on Twitter paid tribute to her.
If you or someone you love are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts or just need someone to talk to remember that help is just a phone call away. Encourage them to reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).