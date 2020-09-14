According to reports, 17 MPs tested positive for Covid-19 just before the monsoon session in Parliament begun today (14th September).
They tested positive during a mandatory test that was carried out on the 13th and 14th of September.
#LokSabha pic.twitter.com/sd7ujkWHNV— NDTV (@ndtv) September 14, 2020
Twitter users had a lot to say about this. They just couldn't digest this piece of information.
Joke of the day😂😂— Shubh (@ShubhechchhaM) September 14, 2020
First Day First Show : 17 wickets tumbled in this short session. #GoCoronaGo https://t.co/NorFAQmwtc— Col Rana(R) (@Col__Rana) September 14, 2020
Despite of me being an atheist, instance like these make me think of agnosticism 😂 https://t.co/F2ggUJ5qMQ— 🏳️🌈 Political Rainbow 🏳️🌈 (@PoliticalRenbo) September 14, 2020
Freak !! https://t.co/mqaRhuilxX— J S Maan ⚓️ (@Jasbirmaan) September 14, 2020
Some even said that the Parliament must go on since the same advice was given by the government to NEET/JEE students who appeared for their exams in the middle of a pandemic.
If you’re gonna force millions of students to go out and give exams instead of postponing them, then parliament should be forced to go on too https://t.co/ecHq872bqJ— s (@desibxtch) September 14, 2020
important parliamentary meetings can't be delayed because of the virus. Living with the Virus is new normal. Parliament sessions should go on. https://t.co/iqIjroe3Vc— Kachar pachar didi (@Terekokyaa) September 14, 2020
17 out of 545.— Vipin | TS💛 (@VipinHeartsTay) September 14, 2020
16 lakh students gave NEET. https://t.co/CYitvF52Jq
Imagine the numbers due to recent examinations held across the country. https://t.co/UTvNbsUn3L— Durgesh (@DurgeshAgrahari) September 14, 2020
The monsoon session will go on till the 1st of October.