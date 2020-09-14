According to reports, 17 MPs tested positive for Covid-19 just before the monsoon session in Parliament begun today (14th September).



They tested positive during a mandatory test that was carried out on the 13th and 14th of September.

Among those who tested positive, BJP held the highest number at 12. While there were two MPs who tested positive from the YRS Congress, there were one each from the Shiv Sena, DMK and RLP.

Twitter users had a lot to say about this. They just couldn't digest this piece of information.

Joke of the day😂😂 — Shubh (@ShubhechchhaM) September 14, 2020

First Day First Show : 17 wickets tumbled in this short session. #GoCoronaGo https://t.co/NorFAQmwtc — Col Rana(R) (@Col__Rana) September 14, 2020

Despite of me being an atheist, instance like these make me think of agnosticism 😂 https://t.co/F2ggUJ5qMQ — 🏳️‍🌈 Political Rainbow 🏳️‍🌈 (@PoliticalRenbo) September 14, 2020

This is the condition, and we are best in maintaining the covid, this is pathetic https://t.co/sI1EpBPvJu — علی (@tweet2_ali) September 14, 2020

Some even said that the Parliament must go on since the same advice was given by the government to NEET/JEE students who appeared for their exams in the middle of a pandemic.

If you’re gonna force millions of students to go out and give exams instead of postponing them, then parliament should be forced to go on too https://t.co/ecHq872bqJ — s (@desibxtch) September 14, 2020

important parliamentary meetings can't be delayed because of the virus. Living with the Virus is new normal. Parliament sessions should go on. https://t.co/iqIjroe3Vc — Kachar pachar didi (@Terekokyaa) September 14, 2020

17 out of 545.



16 lakh students gave NEET. https://t.co/CYitvF52Jq — Vipin | TS💛 (@VipinHeartsTay) September 14, 2020

Imagine the numbers due to recent examinations held across the country. https://t.co/UTvNbsUn3L — Durgesh (@DurgeshAgrahari) September 14, 2020

Life has to go on 😁✌️ https://t.co/NaYgYhhsTp — Sassy Sasuke (@that_kartik) September 14, 2020

The monsoon session will go on till the 1st of October.