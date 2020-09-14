According to reports, 17 MPs tested positive for Covid-19 just before the monsoon session in Parliament begun today (14th September).

They tested positive during a mandatory test that was carried out on the 13th and 14th of September. 

Among those who tested positive, BJP held the highest number at 12. While there were two MPs who tested positive from the YRS Congress, there were one each from the Shiv Sena, DMK and RLP. 

Source: www.ndtv.com

Twitter users had a lot to say about this. They just couldn't digest this piece of information. 

Some even said that the Parliament must go on since the same advice was given by the government to NEET/JEE students who appeared for their exams in the middle of a pandemic. 

The monsoon session will go on till the 1st of October.