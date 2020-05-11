When you are passionate about something, you go that extra mile to achieve your goals.

This 17-year-old boy from Brazil, who has opened a shelter home for abandoned animals, is the best example of this.

Source: Instagram

Eduardo Caioado was 9 when he started rescuing abandoned animals in his city, Anápolis.

He thought of opening a shelter home for stray animals in the city after seeing lack of public action to rescue abandoned animals.

Source: Instagram

His dream got fulfilled when recently he was able to open his own institute. Speaking to Bored Panda, he said:

I try to make this world a better place. And I know that the miracle that people ask of God is in the action that is done on a daily basis, whether it is feeding a stray dog ​​or helping an elderly person by writing some letters. This year, I implemented a great dream of building my institute.

Known as EduPaçoca Institute, it's a first of its kind recreational shelter in Anápolis. The city doesn't have any other shelter home like this.

Talking about his objective behind opening this shelter, he said:

I want to make the Institute become something much more than a dog depot. In the recreational daycare format, I want to make them happy and healthy so that they can be adopted later.

Today, the institute is home to 22 dogs and 4 cats, all rescued by Eduardo.

Eduardo not only wants to rescue injured and abandoned animals, but also wants to provide them a forever home. A campaign to raise funds for his institute has also been launched by VOAA.

These heartwarming acts restore our faith in humanity.