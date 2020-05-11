When you are passionate about something, you go that extra mile to achieve your goals.

This 17-year-old boy from Brazil, who has opened a shelter home for abandoned animals, is the best example of this.

Eduardo Caioado was 9 when he started rescuing abandoned animals in his city, Anápolis.

He thought of opening a shelter home for stray animals in the city after seeing lack of public action to rescue abandoned animals.

His dream got fulfilled when recently he was able to open his own institute. Speaking to Bored Panda, he said:

I try to make this world a better place. And I know that the miracle that people ask of God is in the action that is done on a daily basis, whether it is feeding a stray dog ​​or helping an elderly person by writing some letters. This year, I implemented a great dream of building my institute.

Known as EduPaçoca Institute, it's a first of its kind recreational shelter in Anápolis. The city doesn't have any other shelter home like this.

Talking about his objective behind opening this shelter, he said:

I want to make the Institute become something much more than a dog depot. In the recreational daycare format, I want to make them happy and healthy so that they can be adopted later.

Today, the institute is home to 22 dogs and 4 cats, all rescued by Eduardo.

Eduardo not only wants to rescue injured and abandoned animals, but also wants to provide them a forever home. A campaign to raise funds for his institute has also been launched by VOAA.

These heartwarming acts restore our faith in humanity.