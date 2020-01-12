You know how everyone says that the biggest learning from an internship is the exposure it provides? Well, looks like one intern found a better reward - a space discovery credited to him for eternity! 

Planet with 2 stars discovered
Source: Mashviral (Illustration)

Wolf Cukier, a 17-year-old high school student, is an intern at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre. And, using NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Sattelite (TESS), he discovered a new planet that orbits around two suns. 

Wolk Cukier
Source: NY Post

Reportedly, Cukier made the discovery after just three days into his internship. The newly identified planet is a part of the Pictor constellation, has been christened as TOI 1388b and orbits two stars, one of which is bigger than our Sun by 15%. 

Planet with 2 suns
Source: The Guardian

The planet, which is 6.9 times larger than Earth, is only the 13th of its kind discovered so far. Talk about being a model employee! 