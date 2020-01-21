The people of our country, though politically conflicting at times, are harmonious and warm at heart, every now and then, which instills hope.
The 170 year old Modi Masjid in Bengaluru had invited non Muslims to visit the mosque on Sunday.— Indian Muslimahs (@IndianMuslimahs) January 20, 2020
The visitors were taken around the mosque ,followed by introduction to Islam & question answer session.
The aim was to build bridges,dispell false stereotypes & spread harmony . pic.twitter.com/5EfOb7OtJE
According to News18, hundreds of Hindus, Christians and Sikhs were seen entering the Modi Mosque in the heart of Bengaluru city.
The event, named 'Visit My Mosque Day', was an instant hit among non-Muslims.
Visitors included people from all walks of life - professionals, doctors, teachers, students, writers, housewives and even those who've retired.
People on Twitter, shared this piece of good news and some even visited the mosque themselves to experience the initiative.
What an amazing day at the VISIT MY MOSQUE Day at Modi Masjid in Bangalore. If you follow me on FB please take a minute to read about this very loving experience. <3 pic.twitter.com/xUCMzngNBH— Rheea Rodrigues Mukherjee (@cashewcutlet) January 19, 2020
Wow ! The people are speaking. The change is unfolding. We won't be divided! https://t.co/hwvgx6ZpYG— Paul George (@paulgeorge1981) January 20, 2020
We have to conduct mosque open day throughout the country and Invite everyone to our masjids.— Ansil Khan أَنسل خان (@ANSILKHANLR) January 20, 2020
I was there. It's was a wonderful experience they were very helpful and gracious. The inner doom was beautiful. pic.twitter.com/wdvo611VWA— Karan Singh (@firstkaransingh) January 19, 2020
A progressive initiative by the Modi Mosque committee.— ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್/ Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) January 19, 2020
Intermingling of faiths, opening up to each other’s customs and spreading brotherhood is what #India has always stood for & should even more vociferously stand for.
There’s no progress without peace.https://t.co/2zMtBOpsBK
Wow, what a wonderful initiative. Wish many more mosques do this and blur the barriers.— bharath kumar (@84bharath) January 19, 2020
Keeping aside politics, an average Muslim is part of our society. I bet, each one of us have several Muslim best friends, classmates, housemaids, our drivers. One point in time, hatred need to be stopped.— Vinayak Nadiger (@vinadiger) January 19, 2020
This was a great initiative. I was made to feel so welcomed inside the mosque. They served excellent biryani too!— Palak Singh Mittal (@palaksingoat) January 19, 2020
Even though the current political situation is disturbing to say the least, the initiative was successful.