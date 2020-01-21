The people of our country, though politically conflicting at times, are harmonious and warm at heart, every now and then, which instills hope.

In yet another welcoming move, a 170-year-old mosque in Bengaluru opened its gates for non-Muslim people on Sunday, January 19.

The 170 year old Modi Masjid in Bengaluru had invited non Muslims to visit the mosque on Sunday.



The visitors were taken around the mosque ,followed by introduction to Islam & question answer session.

The aim was to build bridges,dispell false stereotypes & spread harmony . pic.twitter.com/5EfOb7OtJE — Indian Muslimahs (@IndianMuslimahs) January 20, 2020

According to News18, hundreds of Hindus, Christians and Sikhs were seen entering the Modi Mosque in the heart of Bengaluru city.

The first of its kind initiative, taken by the Rahmath group, promoted interfaith dialogue and helped commoners mingle inside the mosque, while learning about the Muslim culture.

The event, named 'Visit My Mosque Day', was an instant hit among non-Muslims.

By the afternoon, more than 400 enthusiastic non-Muslim people entered the mosque despite the organizers being prepared for just 170 people.

Visitors included people from all walks of life - professionals, doctors, teachers, students, writers, housewives and even those who've retired.

The visit included a tour of the mosque, prayers and observation, followed by lunch.



People on Twitter, shared this piece of good news and some even visited the mosque themselves to experience the initiative.

What an amazing day at the VISIT MY MOSQUE Day at Modi Masjid in Bangalore. If you follow me on FB please take a minute to read about this very loving experience. <3 pic.twitter.com/xUCMzngNBH — Rheea Rodrigues Mukherjee (@cashewcutlet) January 19, 2020

Wow ! The people are speaking. The change is unfolding. We won't be divided! https://t.co/hwvgx6ZpYG — Paul George (@paulgeorge1981) January 20, 2020

The 170 year old Modi Masjid in Bengaluru had invited non Muslims to visit the mosque on Sunday. The response was huge to this rare initiative by Rahmath Group. May be unprecedented. Mosque was built a rich merchant Modi Abdul Gaffoor. Picture - @_asandhu pic.twitter.com/Uv6TJmfVj3 — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) January 19, 2020

We have to conduct mosque open day throughout the country and Invite everyone to our masjids. — Ansil Khan أَنسل خان (@ANSILKHANLR) January 20, 2020

I was there. It's was a wonderful experience they were very helpful and gracious. The inner doom was beautiful. pic.twitter.com/wdvo611VWA — Karan Singh (@firstkaransingh) January 19, 2020

A progressive initiative by the Modi Mosque committee.



Intermingling of faiths, opening up to each other’s customs and spreading brotherhood is what #India has always stood for & should even more vociferously stand for.



There’s no progress without peace.https://t.co/2zMtBOpsBK — ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್/ Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) January 19, 2020

Wow, what a wonderful initiative. Wish many more mosques do this and blur the barriers. — bharath kumar (@84bharath) January 19, 2020

Keeping aside politics, an average Muslim is part of our society. I bet, each one of us have several Muslim best friends, classmates, housemaids, our drivers. One point in time, hatred need to be stopped. — Vinayak Nadiger (@vinadiger) January 19, 2020

This was a great initiative. I was made to feel so welcomed inside the mosque. They served excellent biryani too! — Palak Singh Mittal (@palaksingoat) January 19, 2020

Even though the current political situation is disturbing to say the least, the initiative was successful.

To make sure no argument breaks out, the Rahmath Group had specially instructed people to avoid any debate related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).