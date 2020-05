One of our favourite leaders in power, Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand has broken stereotypes all around the world. From being the youngest woman in office, to becoming the first world leader to give birth as a PM, there is nothing she can't do.

Her fight against COVID-19 is yet another fine example of her great leadership skills. So if you're looking for some inspiration today, here some words of wisdom by one of the best leaders of our generation.

Definitely some wise words.