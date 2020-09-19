The loss of a powerhouse like the U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who fought for women's rights for years is unfathomable. She voiced her opinions for civil rights, minority groups, abortion and LGBTQ rights.

Her words of courage and wisdom will stay with us and continue to inspire us even after she is gone.

Ruth Bader was the second woman to serve in the U.S. Supreme Court and was in office since 1993. She was never afraid to speak her mind and constantly encouraged those around her to do better. A feminist icon and a trailblazer, Ruth Bader will. not be forgotten.