India's response to the coronavirus has been abysmal at best - we've seen children starving, we've seen migrants left to die in the streets, and we've consistently seen just how little those in power care for the worst affected and the poor. Large relief packages have been announced to much fanfare, but ground reports have told a different story about their efficacy.

And now, after everything, there will be an 18% GST levied on all alcohol-based hand sanitisers. That's right, in the midst of a pandemic, when scores of poor have lost their jobs.

The sheer apathy and heartlessness of this move. We keep thinking nothing will surprise us anymore, and yet they manage to do that every time. Kudos. https://t.co/IrzchPhcA0 — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) July 14, 2020

This will be yet another burden on the worst-affected, which in India is always the poor. It's a shocking move, and people expressed their outrage, and their disgust at such heartlessness.

First they removed masks and sanitizers from essential commodities and now they've increased the GST too......materstrooooke — Millenial Launda (@Milleniallaunda) July 15, 2020

Ever seen such a Govt? Covid is raging in full force and they are taxing sanitisers. — S.Zafar.K ☕ (@Alhumdulillah46) July 15, 2020

Instead of subsidized availability in this serious situation, this govt has its own shockingly selfish priorities......God save us under such policies and hope the common man survives! — DrJaspreet Ahluwalia (@JaspreetAhluwa1) July 15, 2020

our government will add GST on COVID-19 vaccine too whenever it will come — THE BATMAN (@SavageAF_In) July 15, 2020

It is madness when country facing Coronavirus pandemic where sanitizer is needed for every person.make it tax free rather than taxing GST. — Dr R K Purohit (@Dr_RKPurohit) July 15, 2020

Yes yes since this is a luxury item, I think it should attract the highest GST slab of 28%.

Who are these idiots in the GST council suggesting such ridiculous hikes. — RAGNAROCK (@jaydslayer) July 15, 2020

18%GST on hand sanitizer which is very essential during covid pandemic. This is not acceptable @nsitharaman @PMOIndia — HighChair Official (@realhighchair) July 14, 2020

This is bad. Sick of this revenue hungry decision. 18% GST on an essential like Hand Sanitizer ? Soo many families run on savings now. With such a big population, it is IMPOSSIBLE to give monetary aid, the least they could do is make commodities available to all. https://t.co/oAmJtLhDWu — Aadhish (@gywnbleidd_) July 14, 2020

It's safe to say most people are aghast at this ruling, which is the opposite of what needs to be done at a crucial time like this. Higher prices will mean many won't be able to afford sanitisers, which in turn will contribute to the further spread of the virus.