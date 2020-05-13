PM Narendra Modi gave a very motivating speech yesterday and one word that stood out constantly was atma nirbhar. A term that means self-reliant, something Indians aren't exactly strangers to. 

Because ever since this lockdown began, there are thousands of Indians who are finding their own way back home. Giving us a whole new meaning to the term atma nirbhar

Source: reuters
Source: Scroll
Source: The Week

It is no secret that the worst effected by the lockdown have been those who didn't have any means to make their way back home. 

Source: reuters
Source: reuters

They were forced to take matters into their own hands and walk their way home, with little to no food and no mode of transport. 

What happens when you're left to find your own way back home? You become atma nirbhar