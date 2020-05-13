PM Narendra Modi gave a very motivating speech yesterday and one word that stood out constantly was atma nirbhar. A term that means self-reliant, something Indians aren't exactly strangers to.
Because ever since this lockdown began, there are thousands of Indians who are finding their own way back home. Giving us a whole new meaning to the term atma nirbhar.
MP: A pregnant migrant worker who was walking back to her village in Satna from Nashik in Maharashtra amid #CoronavirusLockdown, delivered a child on the way. Her husband says, "after she gave birth we rested for 2 hours then we walked for at least 150 km." (12.5) pic.twitter.com/WubC97wabz— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2020
It is no secret that the worst effected by the lockdown have been those who didn't have any means to make their way back home.
Maharashtra:Migrant workers are walking on Mumbai-Nashik highway towards their native places in different states. One of migrants, Preeti Kumari who is going to her home in Jaunpur (UP) says,"I don't have money. How will I feed my child here?I'll give him biscuits in the journey" pic.twitter.com/kBKjRu9Ycl— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Photos by @choudharyravi @vijayvermapix @manvendervlav @arunsharmaht @swapan_mahapatra2018 #ptiphotos Waging a desperate battle for survival, they are the invisible millions who eke out a precarious living as construction workers, painters, food vendors and a host of other jobs suddenly rendered redundant in these COVID-19 days. #coronavirus #migrantworkers #covid19 #lockdown #delhilockdown #photojournalism #delhi #delhigram
They were forced to take matters into their own hands and walk their way home, with little to no food and no mode of transport.
Haryana: A group of migrant workers in Rohtak were seen leaving for Jhansi(UP) earlier today amid #COVID19 lockdown. A worker says,"We do not have problem of food but we have no work&want to see our families. Also the place where we were living had been dismantled by contractor". pic.twitter.com/hhIfhkGVSv— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020
What happens when you're left to find your own way back home? You become atma nirbhar.