A 19-year-old girl in UP was allegedly shot dead by a stalker just two days before her marriage.

The girl's father also died in the incident that occurred in Transport Nagar area of Meerut district.

Speaking to TOI, the victim's brother said that the accused, Saagar, wanted to marry his sister, Anchal. But apparently she was not interested. On the night of 27th June, Saagar along with his friends, entered their home and started forcing them to get Anchal married to him.

When they resisted, the group of men opened fire.

While Anchal died on the spot. Another bullet hit her father, who died at the hospital during treatment. One of the girl's brothers also sustained injuries and is being treated at the hospital.

An FIR has been registered against the five accused. While the main accused, Saagar is absconding, police have arrested two suspects.