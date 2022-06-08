What was your colossal achievement in your teenage years? Well, my 19th was squandered in the lockdown so getting out of it was a win. Nonetheless, there are some zealous champs who made the most out of the lockdown and set a world record.

Case in point, a 19-year-old boy named Angel Alvarado from Columbia created a world record for solving one of the most challenging puzzles: Rubik's cube, not one but three while juggling them.

This is wild — Angel Alvarado (19 years old) set a world record by solving 3 Rubik's cubes in just 4 minutes and 31 seconds...while juggling.



The previous record was 4 minutes and 52 seconds, which Alvarado set a year prior.



Unreal mental processing 🤯pic.twitter.com/GWp5sNaCin — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 6, 2022

All it took him was four minutes,31.01 seconds to make his mark in Guinness World Records.

On April 1st of this year, Alvarado attained the goal. The 19-year-old broke his previous record of 4 minutes 52.43 seconds, which he recorded in May of last year.

Alvarado invested in two years of training to set this record, leveraging the COVID-19 quarantine lockdown to hone his expertise.

This is how amazed the netizens are as he looks no short of a wizard working his magic.

