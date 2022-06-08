What was your colossal achievement in your teenage years? Well, my 19th was squandered in the lockdown so getting out of it was a win. Nonetheless, there are some zealous champs who made the most out of the lockdown and set a world record.
Case in point, a 19-year-old boy named Angel Alvarado from Columbia created a world record for solving one of the most challenging puzzles: Rubik's cube, not one but three while juggling them.
This is wild — Angel Alvarado (19 years old) set a world record by solving 3 Rubik's cubes in just 4 minutes and 31 seconds...while juggling.— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 6, 2022
The previous record was 4 minutes and 52 seconds, which Alvarado set a year prior.
Unreal mental processing 🤯pic.twitter.com/GWp5sNaCin
All it took him was four minutes,31.01 seconds to make his mark in Guinness World Records.
On April 1st of this year, Alvarado attained the goal. The 19-year-old broke his previous record of 4 minutes 52.43 seconds, which he recorded in May of last year.
Alvarado invested in two years of training to set this record, leveraging the COVID-19 quarantine lockdown to hone his expertise.
This is how amazed the netizens are as he looks no short of a wizard working his magic.
I am sure that he definitely solves those rubik cubes even in his dream https://t.co/tQAbqEJ7xR— JJ (@xnfts) June 8, 2022
yesterday I typoed my own name in an email https://t.co/uq6NAwyeDd— Jamie Schumacher (@purenoumena) June 8, 2022
…next level genius!! 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/Nap5Vj0BXA— Brandon Martin (@VersaceBuckets) June 8, 2022
this kid could hand-fly a mission to mars https://t.co/j3a6xWUUpm— Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) June 8, 2022
I will go as far to say this is most impressive thing I’ve ever seen. I can’t comprehend how he did it https://t.co/MgoREcuUV0— Nicky Bobby (@TweetatNick) June 8, 2022