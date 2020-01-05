Exceptional talent cannot be hidden for long. Just like Bihar's Sweety Kumari.
Sweety, who believes she flies a little above the ground when she wears her spikes and enters the turf, has emerged as one of the fastest wing player for the Indian unit.
The ace wing player, now nicknamed as "scoring machine" by her teammates, once ran 100 meters in 11.58 seconds at Nawada village where she resides with her family.
In statements made to the Press, she said:
Six tacklers against Philippines and four in the next match with Singapore, nobody could catch me. They all try, they come from front and behind, and pull me. But nobody can match my speed.
Mirroring the comments made on her own performance, Scrumqueens wrote:
She impressed from the start, but it was this year that she started making a big impact in Asia, at both sevens and fifteens. Described by Asia Rugby as the continent’s fastest player, her explosive pace and power has resulted in her top scoring at most of India’s sevens tournaments, as well as scoring two outstanding tries in their first ever test match win against Singapore.
Claiming there has been a change since she switched to Rugby Sweety explains how her father is now after her siblings to stop studying and learn from her instead.
Sweety ki life toh set hai, usse kuchh seekho.
Sweety was just 14-years-old when she played her first ever competitive Rugby game and broke into the U-17 squad with her impressive start.