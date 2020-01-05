Exceptional talent cannot be hidden for long. Just like Bihar's Sweety Kumari.

The 19-year-old, who was earlier voted as the continent's fastest player, has now added another feather into her young cap. But this time in the field of Rugby.

Kumari, who initially started off as a sprinter, switched to Rugby after a coach suggested her to start playing the game.

Soon after Kumari debuted for India and in the span of a year has now gone on to secure the 'international young player of the year' award, given by women's rugby website Scrumqueens.

Sweety, who believes she flies a little above the ground when she wears her spikes and enters the turf, has emerged as one of the fastest wing player for the Indian unit.

For her blistering runs she was recognized amongst the best from a list of 10 other nominations from across the world.

The ace wing player, now nicknamed as "scoring machine" by her teammates, once ran 100 meters in 11.58 seconds at Nawada village where she resides with her family.

With consecutive match-winning performances against the Philippines and Singapore in the XVs, she is the best talent Indian Rugby has seen in quite some time.

In statements made to the Press, she said:

Six tacklers against Philippines and four in the next match with Singapore, nobody could catch me. They all try, they come from front and behind, and pull me. But nobody can match my speed.

Mirroring the comments made on her own performance, Scrumqueens wrote:

She impressed from the start, but it was this year that she started making a big impact in Asia, at both sevens and fifteens. Described by Asia Rugby as the continent’s fastest player, her explosive pace and power has resulted in her top scoring at most of India’s sevens tournaments, as well as scoring two outstanding tries in their first ever test match win against Singapore.

Claiming there has been a change since she switched to Rugby Sweety explains how her father is now after her siblings to stop studying and learn from her instead.

According to her, he can be heard repeating this to her siblings:

Sweety ki life toh set hai, usse kuchh seekho.

Sweety was just 14-years-old when she played her first ever competitive Rugby game and broke into the U-17 squad with her impressive start.