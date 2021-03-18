The coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot of things for us. One of them being the way education is imparted in schools. Almost all educational institutes shifted from traditional methods of teaching to online learning.

While we must have not imagined this situation ever, an Archie comics strip from 1997 seems to have correctly predicted what schooling would look like in 2021.

Don't believe? Check out the post on their official Twitter page.

👀



[Originally published in Betty #46, Feb. 1997] pic.twitter.com/UNwjBa2gFe — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) March 16, 2021

It shows the popular Betty series imagining Betty Cooper's life in 2021 A.D. and is so frikking accurate that people can't stop talking about it. Especially the sign on the wall saying:

Video monitor must remain uncovered at all times.

They even predicted the warning not to cover the monitor (presumably they mean camera), too. https://t.co/2Py6Xm4MGO — matt blaze (@mattblaze) March 17, 2021

That comic is shockingly prescient about online schooling: "Video monitor must remain uncovered at all times". I was a bit suspicious that this must be a hoax, but I verified that Betty #46 really did have Betty as "a student in the futuristic classrooms of 2021." — Ken Shirriff (@kenshirriff) March 16, 2021

Here we are 25 years later attending classes online. Who knew this would come true?