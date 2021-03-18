The coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot of things for us. One of them being the way education is imparted in schools. Almost all educational institutes shifted from traditional methods of teaching to online learning.

While we must have not imagined this situation ever, an Archie comics strip from 1997 seems to have correctly predicted what schooling would look like in 2021.

Don't believe? Check out the post on their official Twitter page.

It shows the popular Betty series imagining Betty Cooper's life in 2021 A.D. and is so frikking accurate that people can't stop talking about it. Especially the sign on the wall saying:

Video monitor must remain uncovered at all times.

Here we are 25 years later attending classes online. Who knew this would come true?