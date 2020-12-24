A toddler from Gujarat gave a new lease of life to seven children, including two from Russia and Ukraine, because his parents donated his organs following his death due to brain haemorrhage.

Source: TOI

The boy, Jash Sanjeev Oza, suffered brain haemorrhage due to a fall from the second floor of a house in his neighbourhood while playing.

Source: DNA

The 2.5-year-old boy's heart, lung, kidneys, liver and eyes were donated after a consent from his family. As per reports, his heart was transplanted to a 4-year-old Russian boy and the lungs to another 4-year-old boy from Ukraine at MGM hospital in Chennai.