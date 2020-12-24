A toddler from Gujarat gave a new lease of life to seven children, including two from Russia and Ukraine, because his parents donated his organs following his death due to brain haemorrhage.

The boy, Jash Sanjeev Oza, suffered brain haemorrhage due to a fall from the second floor of a house in his neighbourhood while playing.

The 2.5-year-old boy's heart, lung, kidneys, liver and eyes were donated after a consent from his family. As per reports, his heart was transplanted to a 4-year-old Russian boy and the lungs to another 4-year-old boy from Ukraine at MGM hospital in Chennai.