It's been a few days now since the entire country has been protesting the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. The police crackdown on the protesting Jamia students in Delhi further agitated thousands of Indian citizens.

Yesterday, the government imposed section 144 in several states including UP, Karnataka and certain parts of Delhi, to control protests held across the country.

While the protests were largely peaceful, they took a violent turn at a few places. According to a report by Indian Express, two protestors were killed in police firing during protests in Mangaluru in Karnataka.

Mangalore Police Commissioner Dr. Harsha has confirmed the deaths in a tweet.

Tragic news in Mangaluru.



Two people have died in police firing and two are supposedly critically injured.



The BJP is directly responsible for breakdown of law & order.



The statements and actions of the BJP govt & its leaders is creating an unnecessary provocative environment. — ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್/ Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) December 19, 2019

The victims suffered bullet injuries when police opened fire on the protestors.

It was reported that in Lucknow, a 25-year-old man died of bullet injuries in his stomach when he was returning home after the demonstrations.

While the police have denied any connection of the death to the agitation, the deceased's brother alleged that a sub-inspector near the Hussainabad police post had shot his brother.

Prohibitory orders were in place in both the cities.