The pandemic that has brought the entire world to its knees. Here are images from around the globe, that capture the agonising reality of the outbreak.

1. Baby sleeps on road as migrant family walks home due to lockdown.

Source: The Wire Marathi

2. A doctor seeing his one-year-old son while on a break.

Source: Alyssa

3. Britain's youngest Coronavirus victim (13) buried without his mother and siblings nearby after they were forced to self-isolate.

Source: mirror.co.uk

4. Workers burying coffins of people who have died from COVID-19 in Serravalle Scrivia church's cemetery (Italy).

Source: Twitter

5. Mass graves of COVID-19 victims in Iran as photographed from space.

Source: The Sun

6. Elena Pagliarini, a nurse at a hospital in Cremona (Italy) who fell asleep exhausted in full protective gear. 

Source: The Daily Beast

7. A nurse's face bearing marks after a long day of wearing a surgical mask.

8. Coffins waiting for burial in Milan, Italy.

Source: Indiatimes

9. Mourning of whistleblower Dr. Li Wenliang, first one to speak about the outbreak in its early days.

Source: Vice

10. Nurse after a long day of work in the ICU.

Source: Bored Panda

11. Mental toll doctors have to face.

12. “Whenever I go home, I cannot even pickup my daughter. She just looks at me from a distance..." : Inspector Nirmal Shriwas, South Tukoganj police station (Indore) 

13. Husband and wife, fighting on the front line together.

Source: Twitter

14. Grandma meeting the newborn for the first time through a glass window.

Source: Nzherald

15. Situation inside a hospital in Italy.

Source: Indiatimes

16. Elderly couple with coronavirus say goodbye in hospital.

Source: India Today

17. Doctors trying to deal with medical supply shortages.

Source: Forbes

18. Migration of daily wage labourers continue.

Source: BBC

19. When PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) runs out!

Source: Bored Panda

20. The new normal!

Source: The Atlantic

Let's prepare for the worst and hope for the best.