The Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal announced that 20 hotspots in Delhi will be sealed in attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus. While the entire list hasn't been shared, reports say that Bengali Market has been sealed. ANI also tweeted this at the time of publishing this article:

The CM also announced that wearing masks will be made compulsory in the capital, with people not following the instructions will be persecuted.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has announced a complete lockdown of hotspots in 15 districts, which also include Noida and Ghaziabad.