The Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal announced that 20 hotspots in Delhi will be sealed in attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus. While the entire list hasn't been shared, reports say that Bengali Market has been sealed. ANI also tweeted this at the time of publishing this article:

Delhi Govt: Below is the list of hotspots identified in Mayur Vihar of East District of Delhi which will be sealed, in wake of #COVID19:

1) House no. 141-180, Gali No. 14, Kalyan Puri

2) Mansara Apartment, Vasundhra Enclave

3) 3 Galis of Khichripur

4) Vardhman Apartments pic.twitter.com/Ft97iYuObN — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020

The CM also announced that wearing masks will be made compulsory in the capital, with people not following the instructions will be persecuted.

Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of corona virus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has announced a complete lockdown of hotspots in 15 districts, which also include Noida and Ghaziabad.