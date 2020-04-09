Some of them are listed here:
1. Man uses a drone to ask out neighbour and goes on a date in a 'bubble' later.
2. Anushka Sharma gives a haircut to Virat Kohli amid lockdown.
Meanwhile, in quarantine.. 💇🏻♂💁🏻♀ pic.twitter.com/XO0UJ7NmSU— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 28, 2020
3. Doctors are attaching smiling photos of themselves on their PPEs to ease patients.
Yesterday I felt bad for my patients in ER when I would come in the room with my face covered in PPE. A reassuring smile makes a big difference to a scared patient. So today I made a giant laminated badge for my PPE. So my patients can see a reassuring and comforting smile #respiratorytherapist #respiratorycarepractitioner #covid_19 #ppe #sandiego #california #pandemic #hospital #rcp #hospitallife #stayhomesavelives #healthcareheroes #frontliners
4. Its time to roll baby!
5. Bringing hope through one simple phrase.
6. Rock is teaching her daughter the art of social distancing with a 'Moana' song.
Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song “You’re Welcome” from MOANA, while I wash her hands. We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands. Stay healthy and safe, my friends. D And gotta love how at the start of this vid, baby Tia is like, “just shut your mouth and sing daddy” 😂
7. BBC news presenter, Victoria Derbyshire, had written the phone number of domestic abuse hotline on her hand while she was on air.
8. Missing music? Backstreet Boys' got your back.
9. Arnold Schwarzenegger is hanging out with his mini horses, Whiskey and Lulu and is sending us an important message.
10. Cause normal toys are too mainstream!
11. Some heros don't need capes!
An Italian hospital ran out of ICU valves. A local biz brought a 3D printer to the hospital, redesigned & produced the valves in a few hours.— michal Naka (@michalnaka) March 15, 2020
“At the time of writing, 10 patients are accompanied in breathing by a machine that uses a 3D printed valve.”https://t.co/HjjdYKZvyS
12. Cavanaugh Bell, 7, spent all of his savings to make Coronavirus care packages for senior citizens.
13. Anesthesiologist retrofits ventilator, making it usable for 9 patients simultaneously.
So in ten minutes the evil genius who is one of our GP anaesthetists (with a PhD in diaphragmatic mechanics) increased our rural hospitals ventilator capacity from one to nine!!! pic.twitter.com/yNmuCCDbWd— alan drummond (@alandrummond2) March 17, 2020
14. Kennels go empty after every animal gets adopted.
15. WW2 veteran celebrated his 104th birthday, after recently making a recovery from COVID-19.
16. A mystery man bought all the flowers just before the shop was forced to close.
(Needham, Ma): The mystery man made a very large purchase and had 10 large bouquets delivered anonymously to people in town. Needham Florist owner Julie Ben-David was ready to close the store Tuesday at noon due to a state-mandated close and was blown away by the incredible act of kindness. Photo : WBZ - TV (PS Needham is the town I grew up in!)
17. Condition of Yamuna and Ganga improves due to lockdown.
18. China enroute to normalcy.
19. Cops are using innovative ways to spread awareness.
20. Life must go on.
"I know you cannot live on hope alone, but without it, life is not worth living." - (Harvey Milk, Movie - Milk, Actor - Sean Penn)