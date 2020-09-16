21-year-old Yash Avadesh Gandhi from Mumbai beat all odds to crack CAT-2019 with 92.5% marks.

And, when I say 'beat all odds' I mean he battled cerebral palsy, dyslexia and dysarthria to clear his exams with flying colours.

Yash has difficulty in walking, speaking, writing and numbers and yet he managed to beat lakhs of candidates to clear the all-India management entrance exam to get admission in IIM Lucknow for the academic session 2020-22. In an interview he said:

I face problems with numbers. So, I had to put in extra effort, particularly in the quantitative ability section. It was tough, but not impossible.

Yash who is now a student of IIM-lucknow has been attending online classes from his home in Mumbai due to the pandemic.

Yash needed a writer to take the written exams since he has difficulty in writing but, even then he scored well. He speaks with a slur as he has dysarthria, that wakens the muscles for speech but, even then, he is able to convey his thoughts and emotions with clarity.

Yash started preparing for CAT in July 2018 when he was still in the second year of his graduation so, you can imagine how hard he has worked to achieve his goal.

His hard work finally paid off. He also started getting interview calls from several IIMs, including Kozhikode and Indore, but he chose the Lucknow campus because it is ranked higher.

Yash has had his ups and downs but, his parents have always been there to support him in every way possible. It's only because of them that Yash felt motivated to work hard towards fulfilling his goal.

In fact, while preparing for CAT he almost gave up but, his parents kept motivating him. In an interview Yash's mother, Jignasha said:

I told him that he has the capability to do anything and should not stop making an effort. After this, Yash started all over again.

People on Twitter also congratulated him.

This is truly an inspiring story. There's no such thing as impossible if you work hard and this story proves exactly that. Thanks for proving to us nothing is impossible.

Hats off!