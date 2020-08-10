On Friday afternoon, the police in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh arrested a 21-year-old woman and her two friends after local shopkeepers blamed them of stealing.

A few hours later, she died by suicide in the Ramnagar region of Orai Kotwali.

The relatives of the woman have put blame on the policemen, saying that they allegedly physically tortured the young women. A report from NDTV on the news, quoted her sister as saying:

The police tortured her and made up a story. They grabbed her from the market, where they beat her. They took her to the police station, locked the doors and beat her again. More than the lady police officer, the male police officer beat her up.

She also said that her sister died by suicide after being asked to return to the station, after she was released on Friday evening.

The relatives of the deceased woman have told that there was only one woman police officer involved in the case.

UP के जालौन में जो हुआ उसे सुन कर क़ानून व्यवस्था पर से आपका विश्वास उठ जाएगा। लॉकअप में बंद कर पुलिस ने 3 लड़कियों को प्रताड़ित किया और छोड़ने के एवज़ में उनसे 10 हज़ार रुपए माँगे।थाने से घर पहुँचने के बाद उनमें से एक लड़की ने आत्महत्या कर ली। राष्ट्रीय मीडिया का कीर्तन जारी रहे — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) August 8, 2020

Meanwhile, the ASP put out a statement on Twitter, in which he said:

We have got information from Orai Kotwali Police Station that a girl died by suicide. A post-mortem is underway. After we get this report and conduct an inquiry to get all facts, we will make a statement.

Since then there has been huge uproar on social media, demanding justice for the woman.

ये police वाले इसी समाज से आए हैं , हैवानियत का जश्न मनाने वाले, देश को यही बनाना चाहते हैं!!!

अब तो ऐसी ख़बर पढ़ने वालों की भी शर्म नहीं आती! https://t.co/3Xwc0Gjtlt — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) August 9, 2020

Jalaun Police Yogesh Pathak arrested three girls slapping fake cases, harassed them and demanded bribe for release. After being released a girl commited suicide. We demand govt to ensure ₹20 lakh help to deceased family n soon arresting of Yogesh Pathak. pic.twitter.com/fF1yYn8sub — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) August 8, 2020

RamRajy :

A 21-year-old girl died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district on Saturday morning, hours after she and two of her friends were questioned by local police over allegations of theft. — ROUSHAN ALI (@ROUSHAN02) August 9, 2020

Shameful in #UP nw Jalaun the police is UPpolice law&order And policing is definitely nt for the safety & security of women the police themselves r pushing women girls to commit suicide Jalaun police kept 3girls in the lock up harassed them instead of releasing them demanded 10k https://t.co/sgZXZqNL5R — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) August 9, 2020

This is law and order. https://t.co/QxGZ3NlnYF — Wasim Khan 🇮🇳 (@hellowasim) August 9, 2020

The family members and acquaintances of the woman reportedly protested outside the police station for hours after her demise.