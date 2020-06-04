Would you believe me if I told you that there is a hidden gem of a palace in India which is four times bigger than the Buckingham Palace? Initially, I didn't believe it either but when I looked at pictures of the Laxmi Vilas Palace, I was pleasantly surprised.

Built by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III in 1890, this beautiful Indo-Sacarcenic palace currently houses the royal family, The Gaekwads of Baroda.

HRH Samarjitsinh Gaekwad along with his wife Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad and two daughters occupy this majestic estate.

Major Charles Mant was credited to be the main architect of this palace which is spread across 500 acres and has over 170 rooms.

However, the Major took his own life before the construction was completed. It was because he believed that according to his calculations, the palace would collapse.

125 years after its completion, Laxmi Vilas Palace continues to remain one of the most luxurious estates in the world and the largest private residence in India.

The breathtaking interiors of Laxmi Vilas Palace perfectly complements the Indo-Gothic vibe.

We might have caught a glimpse of the Laxmi Vilas Palace in various Bollywood films like Prem Rog, Dil Hi Toh Hai and Grand Masti.

But for a closer look into the palace, we followed Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad on Instagram to catch a virtual tour and take a sneak peek into the royal life.

Laxmi Villas Palace is truly breathtaking.