Passion can take you anywhere - in 23-year-old Adil Teli's case, it took him from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. In 8 days, 1 hour and 37 minutes. 

That too on a cycle.

The guy now holds Guinness world record, as he has broken the previous mark of 8 days, 7 hours and 38 minutes. 

Adil, who belongs to Narbal district, Budgam, started his expedition on March 22 and covered 3600 kilometers by the end of it. 

Now, something like this doesn't happen overnight. A lot of preparation goes into making it possible and things were no different for Adil. 

He trained for months in Amritsar and had a coach who'd guide him through everything. It is to be noted here that he started the training after creating the record of being the fastest cyclist to cover 440 kilometers between Srinagar and Leh. 

He achieved the feat in 26 hours and 30 minutes. 

Adil then set his eyes on a bigger goal and even though things got tough because of the pandemic, he managed quite well. 

In more than a week, he travelled through India vertically and visited cities like Delhi, Agra, Gwallior, Hyderabad, Madurai, etc.

We laud his spirit and hope he breaks many such records in future.