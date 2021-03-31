Passion can take you anywhere - in 23-year-old Adil Teli's case, it took him from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. In 8 days, 1 hour and 37 minutes.

That too on a cycle.

Jammu and Kashmir Cyclist Adil Teli creates History. Travelled 3,600 Kms from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 8 days, 1 hour & 37 mins recorded time. pic.twitter.com/KaBz3oTJ3q — Jammu News (@_JammuNews_) March 30, 2021

The guy now holds Guinness world record, as he has broken the previous mark of 8 days, 7 hours and 38 minutes.

Adil, who belongs to Narbal district, Budgam, started his expedition on March 22 and covered 3600 kilometers by the end of it.

Now, something like this doesn't happen overnight. A lot of preparation goes into making it possible and things were no different for Adil.

He trained for months in Amritsar and had a coach who'd guide him through everything. It is to be noted here that he started the training after creating the record of being the fastest cyclist to cover 440 kilometers between Srinagar and Leh.

He achieved the feat in 26 hours and 30 minutes.

Adil Teli Kashmiri cyclist creates history covering 3600 km distance from Srinagar to Kanyakumari within 8 days. Cyclist from Narbal area of Budgam district started journey on March-22 from Lalchowk. pic.twitter.com/wiva3oyTKg — Iftikhar Gilani (@iftikhargilani) March 30, 2021

23-Year-old Kashmiri boy Adil Teli sets World record with K2K



It just took Eight days, One hours and 38 minutes for 23-year-old Adil Teli of Narbal, Budgam, to pedal his bicycle nearly 3,650km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari pic.twitter.com/7eTyP0NvfI — Kashmiri Indian (@myindia7777) March 30, 2021

Adil then set his eyes on a bigger goal and even though things got tough because of the pandemic, he managed quite well.

In more than a week, he travelled through India vertically and visited cities like Delhi, Agra, Gwallior, Hyderabad, Madurai, etc.

Pedalling 20 to 21 hours a day, Adil Teli covered an average distance of 400km and slept for only two hours. “The remaining one hour plus was for getting refreshed. There were instances when I felt low and questioned myself why I should complete it? I was motivated by a very — Kashmiri Indian (@myindia7777) March 30, 2021

We laud his spirit and hope he breaks many such records in future.