There is no dearth of talent in this country and these days, social media plays a crucial role in discovering that talent for us.

The latest one to grab our attention is Saurav Kishan, a young 23-year-old singer from Kozhikode who has won the hearts of his audience with his melodious Mohammed Rafi songs.

Some of his videos were shared on Twitter by a user, Judish Raj.

This boy is Saurav Kishen from Kozhikode. He is locally known as Chota Rafi@ProsaicView @minicnair @ranjona pic.twitter.com/o7vjm6OD7w — Judish Raj (@JudishRaj) September 11, 2020

Chaudavin ka Chand by Saurav pic.twitter.com/CIxP0R98tX — Judish Raj (@JudishRaj) September 11, 2020

Netizens are mesmerised with his soulful voice and are applauding his talent.

😍😍 bahut hi zyada sundar. Ekdum Rafi Saheb ki yaad aa gayi. अप्रतिम ❤️ https://t.co/IWfgrIpOce — Mrityunjay Tiwari (@mrityunjayt) September 12, 2020

Beautifully sung. This song is so dear to my heart .. didnt want to hear a version which could spoil that memory. So glad that Saurav made it sound equally great 👍 god bless brother 👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/0KuPsMUmvS — BikramDasgupta (@BikramDasGupta) September 12, 2020

Tera jeena, tera marna .. https://t.co/eUBAZjWJ9P — ShradhasumanRai (@shradhasumanrai) September 12, 2020

Saurav, who is presently pursuing his degree in Medicine from China, talked to ScoopWhoop about his music journey.

Surrounded by music, mostly old Hindi and Malayalam, I began humming when I was just four. Soon I was participating in competitions and programmes and Rafi’s songs were part of my repertoire.

Known as chhota Rafi, Saurav also runs a YouTube channel by the name Saurav kishan.