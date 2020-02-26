A mosque in New Delhi's Ashok Nagar Gali No. 5 was vandalized yesterday (February 25) and a flag bearing a picture of Lord Hanuman and line Jai Shree Ram was placed atop the minaret.
According to a report by The Quint, the flag is still placed there.
In a video doing rounds on the internet, a few people were seen climbing the mosque, vandalising it and putting the flag on top of the minaret.
They were chanting Hinduon ka Hindustan (a Hindustan for Hindus).
Ladies & Gentlemen Plz have— zafar shakeel (@ZafarBullet) February 25, 2020
Have A look at what #KapilMishra did to our delhi
Rioters trying to hoist Bhagwa at dom of a mosque. Clip said to be from #ashoknagar #community #ArrestTerroristKapilMishra #DelhiBurning #Delhi #DelhiCAAClashes #DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/NIRTtYJkB6
There were also reports of a number of houses being looted by the miscreants while police remained absent from the spot.
It was later said that this was a fake video, but the presence of the flag on the mosque proves otherwise.
The confusion started because there is a mosque with a similar name in Delhi's Ashok Vihar, while this incident happened in Ashok Nagar. Fact check done by Alt News showed that the news of the mosque being vandalized is real.