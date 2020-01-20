A highly addictive mobile game, PUBG, once again became the cause for a man's death in Pune.

According to Hindustan Times, Harshal Devidas Memane, a 27-year-old resident of Shinde Vasti area of Ravet in Pimpri Chinchwad, suffered a heart attack on Thursday and died on Sunday, while he was under treatment.

As per the police, he was addicted to PUBG and while playing the game at his house on Thursday afternoon around 4 PM, he collapsed. He was immediately rushed to Ojas Multispeciality Hospital in Bondhwe chowk, Ravet.

He was later referred to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) hospital in Pimpri where he died during his treatment. A police inspector, Manish Kalyankar of Dehuroad police station said,

In the advance report, the doctors have said that his nerves got stretched in excitement and the blood flow stopped due to which he suffered a heart attack which killed him. His family members say that he was playing PUBG when he collapsed. Intra-cerebral bleeding with brain tissue necrosis was the cause of death.

Harshal had studied up to Class 10th and used to work at a housekeeping executive until two years ago. A medico-legal case has been registered at Dehuroad police station in Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdiction.

With increasing Internet penetration, the cases of gaming addiction are becoming very common.