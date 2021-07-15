Anshu, Ritu and Suman Saharan, three sisters from Rajasthan's Hanumangarh have cracked Rajasthan Administrative Service exams, and now are to join their two other sisters, Roma and Manju Saharan, who were already RAS officers. Some family, huh!

The news went viral on social media after Indian Forrest Service Officer Praveen Kaswan shared it on Twitter.

Such a good news. Anshu, Reetu and Suman are three sisters from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Today all three got selected in RAS together. Making father & family proud. pic.twitter.com/n9XldKizy9 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 14, 2021

Twitter, which somehow manages to botch everything up has somehow also come together to congratulate them.

Such an inspiration to many families out in Indian homes today! https://t.co/Hsx0yRnjbU — Karnekota Srikanth (@Srik4nth) July 15, 2021

Wishing them success. May they serve the country with best of their abilities. 👍🏻 https://t.co/6jVII3d0jO — Capt. K Sharma (@kunzz_sharma) July 15, 2021

Kal se papa se yhi sun rhi hu 😪



Proud of them all ❤❤🙏 https://t.co/HKDmC8YsZi — Pushpa Mehra (@PushpaMehra2021) July 15, 2021

Betiyan padh gayi hain! Betey bhi padhe likho jaisa mindset apnana seekh lein!#womenempowerment https://t.co/L7EN8uN6ho — Damini Gaur (@GaurDamini) July 14, 2021

Such a proud moment ❤️❤️ https://t.co/L6o1DNZBQK — ankit moondh (@moondh_ankit) July 14, 2021

Sooo, none of us are showing this to our parents, right? Agreed.