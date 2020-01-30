It's not every day that your song goes viral on the internet, that too about dinosaurs in love but, who said that was impossible?
A 33-year-old, London based singer/sing writer Tom Rosenthal, shared an adorable video of his daughter Fenn, giving her first solo performance ever about "Dinosaurs in love".
Fenn, my nearly 4 year old daughter, recorded her first ever solo song today. She came up with all the words herself and I helped her a little bit with the tune. It’s called ‘Dinosaurs in Love’. 🦕❤️🦕 pic.twitter.com/erCgG0sUvP— Tom Rosenthal (@tomrosenthal) January 28, 2020
Wondering, what the lyrics are?It goes something likes this:
It goes without saying that Twitter also couldn't avoid something this adorable, so they naturally had some beautiful things to say about the video:
I got choked up. Like, dang.— Krystal Smith (@AuthorKASmith) January 29, 2020
I didn't expect to have my heart broken but here we are— Theo Hendrie (he/they) (@genderpunksap) January 29, 2020
Was not ready for that ending. Actually 😪— Adam Jentleson 🎈💧🐉 (@AJentleson) January 29, 2020
Was not ready for that ending. Actually 😪— Adam Jentleson 🎈💧🐉 (@AJentleson) January 29, 2020
Okay, THREE THINGS:— Seren (@serenkwriter) January 28, 2020
1. OH MY GOD THAT IS SO CUTE I WANT TO SCREAM
2. This is SO on brand
3. I will walk down the aisle to this.
Oh my god oh my god— dodie (@doddleoddle) January 28, 2020