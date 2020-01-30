It's not every day that your song goes viral on the internet, that too about dinosaurs in love but, who said that was impossible?

A 33-year-old, London based singer/sing writer Tom Rosenthal, shared an adorable video of his daughter Fenn, giving her first solo performance ever about "Dinosaurs in love".

Fenn, my nearly 4 year old daughter, recorded her first ever solo song today. She came up with all the words herself and I helped her a little bit with the tune. It’s called ‘Dinosaurs in Love’. 🦕❤️🦕 pic.twitter.com/erCgG0sUvP — Tom Rosenthal (@tomrosenthal) January 28, 2020

In an interview with Mashable , Rosenthal said he and his daughter enjoyed messing around in his home studio, when "Dinosaurs in Love" was composed.

In the tweet mentioned above, Fenn says his daughter came up with the lyrics and he just helped her along the way with the tune. This song is Fenn's first solo creation and we are totally in love with it.

Wondering, what the lyrics are?It goes something likes this:



Dinosaurs eating people

Dinosaurs in love

Dinosaurs having a party

They eat fruit and cucumber

They fell in love

They say 'thank you'

A big bang came

And they died

Dinosaurs dinosaurs fell in love

But they didn't say good bye

But they didn't say good Bye







Ouch! (The ending is heart-breaking, isn't it.)

It goes without saying that Twitter also couldn't avoid something this adorable, so they naturally had some beautiful things to say about the video:

I got choked up. Like, dang. — Krystal Smith (@AuthorKASmith) January 29, 2020

I didn't expect to have my heart broken but here we are — Theo Hendrie (he/they) (@genderpunksap) January 29, 2020

please cover this song — gooby (@kidkipling) January 29, 2020

Was not ready for that ending. Actually 😪 — Adam Jentleson 🎈💧🐉 (@AJentleson) January 29, 2020

Okay, THREE THINGS:



1. OH MY GOD THAT IS SO CUTE I WANT TO SCREAM

2. This is SO on brand

3. I will walk down the aisle to this. — Seren (@serenkwriter) January 28, 2020

Oh my god oh my god — dodie (@doddleoddle) January 28, 2020

Her song has already crossed 400,000 views on Twitter and likes are still pouring in.