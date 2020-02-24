We've all missed buying platform tickets at railway stations, either to save time or money, and later landed in trouble.

It seems that the Indian Railways has found a solution to this. Railways have set up a 'squat kiosk' at the Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi and anyone doing 30 squats in 3 mins can get a platform ticket for free from the kiosk.

In a video posted by the Railway Ministry, a young man can be seen doing squats to avail free platform ticket at the Anand Vihar rail terminus.

हम फिट तो इंडिया फिट



एक्सरसाइज से हों फिट, मुफ्त मिले प्लेटफार्म टिकिट



To encourage fit India Program, Indian Railways has installed Squat machine at Anand Vihar Railway Station in Delhi.



If you perform 30 squats in180 secs, you are eligible for free platform ticket pic.twitter.com/tsjV73wzFb — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 21, 2020

The video has garnered over 190k views and people are praising the unique initiative by the ministry.

The initiative is in line with promoting the Fit India movement launched by PM Modi last year.