The situation in Afghanistan is grave. And the stories coming from the cities, and even the airport are heartbreaking to say the least. At a time like this, it is our prerogative, as human beings to reach out and offer any help we can.

And while that is true for many people and even brands who have opened their homes and hearts to Afghans for shelter and solace, at the Kabul airport, bottled water is being sold at a steep price of $40 - that's Rs. 3000 for us. No, this is not in the Afghan currency. So those who don't have dollars, and that sum of money, are stranded.

Even a plate of rice is being sold at $100, which is approximately Rs. 7,500.

The majority of the people cannot afford to pay such exorbitant amounts for water and food.

Afghanistan's currency is not being accepted at the airport to buy water or food. Payments are only made in dollars. Due to this, people are forced to stand in the sun with a hungry stomach.

A report in Hindustan Times, confirmed that at Kabul airport one bottle of water is selling for $40 and a plate of rice for $100, not Afghan currency but dollars, that’s out of the reach for the common people.”

As the deadline to withdraw US troops comes near, i.e. 31st August, people want to leave the country as soon as possible.

Here's how people are reacting to this.

It should go in guines book of record.

What American doing

Cannot they provide water.

Troops busy taking selfie for with kids like Modi filming to save trees while labour dying on street.@BeAndItIs2



$40 for a bottle of water at Kabul airport

https://t.co/a2k63oD6ul — 0illiOilli0 (@0Oilli0) August 26, 2021

Profiteering from the Afghanistan crisis should be against international law. — Molly (@mollydussart) August 25, 2021

Afghan Fazl-ur-Rehman said food and water were sold at exorbitant prices at Kabul airport. ‘One bottle of water is selling for $40 and plate of rice for $100, and not Afghani (currency) but dollars. That is out of reach for common people,’ he said https://t.co/KczQEMm2nB pic.twitter.com/UBmaAQumXP — Reuters (@Reuters) August 25, 2021

who's letting it happen? — Alpha_centauri (@11th_century_) August 25, 2021

Watch: Afghans charged $40 for bottle of water and $100 for plate of rice at Kabul airport https://t.co/81rDQPAAnY — The Independent (@Independent) August 25, 2021

Kabul Airport: water for $40 a bottle; a plate of rice for $100. https://t.co/EPdLIpwdxd — prof hilary robinson (@ardmara) August 24, 2021

Migration on another human scale,One World one people. — Ritchie (@wamudzini) August 26, 2021

$40 for a bottle of water, and $100 for a plate of rice at Kabul airport, only US dollars accepted.



Afghans explain the horrible condition, many can be feared starving. — KreatelyOSINT🔸🌍 (@KreatelyOSINT) August 25, 2021

A large number of Afghans continued to pour into the vicinity of Kabul airport on Thusday(Aug.24th), looking for a chance to flee the country. But escape is not easy. Prices at Kabul's airport are soaring, with a bottle of drinking water selling for $40. pic.twitter.com/cWi6GEJHrj — Boxun News (@NewsBoxun) August 25, 2021

The rate of a bottle of water outside the Kabul airport is up to 40 USD about 3000 rupees, whereas for a plate of rice people have to pay 100 USD over 7000 rupees.#Afghanistan #TalibanTerror #AfghanistanBurning #humanity pic.twitter.com/XZ9iANCR4e — Aditi Sharma (@AditiSh03742380) August 26, 2021

So $40 US for a bottle of water? Come here and you’ll get everything you want and need for free..no sarcasm added 🙄 — To Turnt Trica (@TurntTrica) August 25, 2021

This is not the world we need.