Disclaimer: Article contains graphic details and could be triggering. Reader discretion is advised.

Another day, our hearts are wrenched by the news of another woman brutally assaulted and raped.

A 30-year-old woman, who was found lying unconscious at Khairani Road in the Saki Naka area on September 9 after reportedly being raped and succumbed to her injuries after battling for life for 33 hours at a city hospital, said Mumbai Police on Saturday.

According to early investigations, the woman was raped and attacked with an iron rod in her private parts inside a tempo parked on the side of the road in suburban Sakinaka, an official said.

Since Mumbai is considered to be the safest city for women, this incident has boiled blood of people across India.

Where as a country are we heading to? 