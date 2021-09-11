Disclaimer: Article contains graphic details and could be triggering. Reader discretion is advised.

Another day, our hearts are wrenched by the news of another woman brutally assaulted and raped.

A 30-year-old woman, who was found lying unconscious at Khairani Road in the Saki Naka area on September 9 after reportedly being raped and succumbed to her injuries after battling for life for 33 hours at a city hospital, said Mumbai Police on Saturday.

According to early investigations, the woman was raped and attacked with an iron rod in her private parts inside a tempo parked on the side of the road in suburban Sakinaka, an official said.

Since Mumbai is considered to be the safest city for women, this incident has boiled blood of people across India.

Why are such criminals alive- they are a threat to our own daughters- I strongly feel these demons should be executed in public !#MumbaiRape #sakinaka — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) September 11, 2021

Execution upon proven guilty without a doubt, Publicly naming the criminals and no different treatment for minors in such a case - That's how we should deal with such heinous people — NINAD DHARMADHIKARI (@_ninad) September 11, 2021

Can't believe it. Always thought Mumbai was one of the safest cities for women. #MumbaiRape — Kiran T (@kkelrey) September 11, 2021

This kind of barbaric, horrific crimes not acceptable in civilised society.#Mumbai #Nirbhaya pic.twitter.com/g3qn9HqyYg — Viren Chawla (@chawla_viren) September 11, 2021

Can't we have death sentence only for proven rapists ? And also for those, who would misuse the law?



Isn't it high time to bring in more stringent norms to protect our women from such culprits? #MumbaiRape #SakiNaka — Narsi Benwal (@NarsiBenwal) September 11, 2021

Don't blame govt don't blame society .!



Just blame ourselves I couldn't leave safe place for women !!!!😞😞😞

Plzz stop #Rape — Siddharth Guatam (@SiddharthGuata1) September 11, 2021

What happened in Mumbai is extremely alarming and i really hope that this never happens ever again in especially mumbai which is considered as one of the safest cities!



Hoping for justice for #MumbaiRape victim. And vigorous punishment for those criminals and animals! — Shivani Wadettiwar (@SVW790) September 11, 2021

Why wait for the judiciary system to give out a verdict for the criminal?

When you have all the proofs,just hang him.

This is the least we can do for the victim and her family

There is no better option to scare such people than this🙌🏻#MumbaiRape #MumbaiRape — Human Being (@skalamz) September 11, 2021

Dont use word criminal they r not criminals but MONSTERS

This types incident r just heartwrenching

They dont deserve to live in this planet 😥😣😡#MumbaiRape#sakinaka https://t.co/o5BggYCcqK — komal verma (@komalvermakv2) September 11, 2021

WHY TF JUDICIARY IS TAKING SO MUCH TIME TO HANG THESE BLOODY BASTARDS?! #MumbaiRape — GottabePayne (@the_fidelius20) September 11, 2021

We men are trash, including me. As a collective species we look women as sexually conquerable objects in WA group chats and even in routine regular talks. And if the woman is from lower class or caste then our entitlement becomes mashallah. And this is a cancer.#MumbaiRape — Shashank Singh (@OutlawedTune) September 11, 2021

#sakinaka incident is shame on us. Mumbai was considered to be one of the safest cities to live in. The accused are no less than the Taliban mindset. Salo ki G**nd me vahi rode daalo. No sympathy. 😡😡 — Illogical Human (@Shekhawat_1002) September 11, 2021

Rape is the most horrible reality and rapists are nothing but monsters in a human face..😐



No bail or suspended sentence for rapists, they should be treated as terrorists, the death penalty a MUST🙏#MumbaiRape — Anil Singh (@Anilsingh9761) September 11, 2021

Everyday such news from different cities. India isn’t safe for women. Dear society,give your sons some “sanskar”#MumbaiRape pic.twitter.com/9n3CxGjgK3 — veer ranjan sonu (@vrsonu) September 11, 2021

Another Day. Another brutal rape. Delhi to Mumbai, no place for women. When will this stop? #MumbaiRape — Dipsita (@DharDipsita) September 11, 2021

Yet another woman dies after being tortured and raped… And these crimes become only more atrocious, barbaric and heinous. Today I’m not even angry, just numb. What’s the solution? Should we make peace with the fact that till there are humans,there will be inhumanity? #mumbairape — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) September 11, 2021

Mumbai rape victim dies during treatment after battle with life

How long will such dastardly acts last? These people are sick creatures, why is such a system not made against them that they should be punished immediately.

Horryfying and deeply disturbing 😞#sakinaka #MumbaiRape — #जयश्रीराधे 🚩🙏 (@gayatrigkhurana) September 11, 2021

Another brutal rape and he victim died after fighting for her life for three days. It's 2021 and we have to hear about a similar brutality which happened in 2012 #Nirbhaya. Where is justice? Where is safety?#JusticeForMumbaisNirbhaya#teachmen #hangtherapists — Elizabeth Frank (@lostinfewwords) September 11, 2021

I can't feel safe unless I am trapped in the 4 walls of my room.

It's heart-wrenching and what hurts, even more, is that no matter how much I feel sad and hurt, I will never be able to do something about it. Nirbhaya was supposed to be the last but no. #MumbaiKiNirbhaya — Sakshi Singh (@sakshi46singh) September 11, 2021

The worst things about this incident

•minimal outrage so far

•punishment being served in due time seems uncertain

•news channels will benefit from fruitless debates

•people will forget in due time

•THE FACT THAT WE CONTINUE TO LIVE WITH SUCH BARBARIANS — Ms Chanandler Bong (@tweet2tickle) September 11, 2021

Where as a country are we heading to?