Mental health is a serious concern and, just like our physical health, we should take care of it. The story of this man from Texas comes as a shock after he was diagnosed with Transient Global Amnesia and how he lost 20 years of memory.

Daniel Porter, who is a hearing specialist from Granbury, Texas, woke up in his bed like any other day in July last year. However, there was something wrong as he woke up to go to school, thinking he was in the 1990s and 16 years old.

He could not recognise his wife Luth and daughter Libby who is 10 years old. When he looked at himself in the mirror, he asked why he was "old and fat".

Ruth, his wife, told the Daily Mail, "He woke up one morning and just had no idea who I was or where he was. He was very confused. I could tell he didn't recognise the room. He thought he was either drunk and gone home with a woman or that he'd been kidnapped. I could see him looking for an escape route."

Losing memory of 20 years of his life, he was paranoid about what was going around.

Later, Daniel was diagnosed with Transient Global Amnesia, a sudden, temporary interruption of short-term memory. They don’t know what triggered Daniel's severe amnesia, but they suspect it was due to emotional stress.

It was hard for his wife to convince him that he was not kidnapped. When Ruth gave him his clothes, Daniel thought she was tricking him into the clothes of her husband, who would come home any minute.

However, she could finally make him believe as they moved into his parents' house. But he had no idea about his daughter and was scared to see dogs around him.

Daniel, who is 37 years old now, also lost his memory of his education after high school, so he had to give up working as a trained hearing specialist.

Currently, as per a report in Daily Mail, "He's going to therapy to see if working through the trauma can help but, it's hard to work through stuff you can't remember."