Disclaimer: Distressing content in the article. Reader discretion adviced. 

In a horrific incident that has emerged out of Bihar's Arrah district, 4 men gang-raped a 15-year-old girl and filmed the entire act on camera. 

The survivor was walking back home when these men stopped her, took her to a discreet location and filmed the horrific act of physical violation.

Later, they uploaded the same on the internet. 

An FIR has been registered against the accused, who are yet to be caught. A case under SC/ST act has also been filed. 

The incident has sparked a huge uproar on Twitter, and people are demanding justice for the minor.

Horrific and shameful. 