Disclaimer: Distressing content in the article. Reader discretion adviced.

In a horrific incident that has emerged out of Bihar's Arrah district, 4 men gang-raped a 15-year-old girl and filmed the entire act on camera.

The survivor was walking back home when these men stopped her, took her to a discreet location and filmed the horrific act of physical violation.

बलात्कारी और हत्यारे विडीओ बना के पोस्ट करते हैं हर रोज़। इस पर न हमारे समाज को और ना ही किसी अदालत को ग़ुस्सा आता है। इसमें काहे की अवमानना है। हार पहनाइए इन्हें, तिरंगे में लपेटिए और संसद में बैठा दीजिए। भारत माता की जय। https://t.co/7V7SRDBuL3 — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) September 5, 2020

Later, they uploaded the same on the internet.

An FIR has been registered against the accused, who are yet to be caught. A case under SC/ST act has also been filed.

The incident has sparked a huge uproar on Twitter, and people are demanding justice for the minor.

I am disappointed. I am scared.

I am angry.

I am done. https://t.co/9U0MycdRbG — Pragya Singh (@singhpragya2611) September 6, 2020

This choked me up. We have fallen into a bottomless sewage pit, don’t think we are getting out of it any time soon. https://t.co/r3jiNknG4F — Enakshi Rakshit (@enarnd) September 6, 2020

Seriously. These bastards have been raping and positing the videos of that assault n this country is so deep in rot, that it doesn't bat an eyelash. You know why? The cumulative conscience of this country is NEGATIVE. I am ashamed to be a part of a country where rapists thrive. https://t.co/z1qTULU59X — Fernweharcane (@Fernweharcane) September 6, 2020

@sushant_says What's even more shameful is the fact that such videos are searched on pornographic websites by such filthy men to view for pleasure.



That's sick. https://t.co/PESHEdmXWn — Saurav Das (@OfficialSauravD) September 7, 2020

These criminals don't have fear of the law. Why? https://t.co/WqrPajH7UZ — HIMANSU KAPADIYA (@HIMANSUKAPADIYA) September 6, 2020

@ips_gupteshwar @NitishKumar @HMOIndia @PMOIndia

Where are law and order ?

They are doing rape and posting video on social media and yet culprits are not behind bars@yadavtejashwi Raise the voice. https://t.co/X53ECVJgYC — Ashraf Zaman (@ashrafaffi) September 6, 2020

Horrific and shameful.