Trigger warning: This article has distressing details about sexual assault.

In disturbing news emerging from Gothane village in Maharshtra, a group of men has been accused of gang-raping a monitor lizard at Sahydari Tiger Reserve.

As per a report from India Today, the names of these men are - Akshay Sunil, Sandeep Tukram, Pawar Mangesh, and Janardhan Kamtekar. 

These men did not only commit the heinous crime but also recorded themselves. The Maharashtra Forest Department got hold of that footage and is currently planning to take the issue to the Indian Panel Court. 

Three of these men had come to the forest reserve for hunting and were caught first in the CCTV camera as they wandered around.

If proven guilty of the crime, they will be staring at 7 years of imprisonment. 